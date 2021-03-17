Citycon Oyj: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

HELSINKI, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj Stock Exchange Release17 March 2021 at 20:45 hrs

Citycon Oyj has received on 17 March 2021 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from CPP Investment Board European Holdings S.à r.l.:n ("CPPIBE") according to which their total holding of shares of Citycon Oyj has decreased below ten (10) percent on 17 March 2021.

As a result of the disposal, the Governance Agreement entered into between CPPIBE and Gazit-Globe Ltd. on 12 May 2014, as disclosed by Citycon Oyj through stock exchange releases on 13 May 2014 and 17 March 2020, will terminate in accordance with its terms and conditions, if CPPIBE ceases to hold at least ten (10) per cent of Citycon shares, directly or indirectly, for more than thirty (30) consecutive days.

Citycon Oyj has one series of shares in which each share carries one vote. The total number of shares and votes is 177,998,525.



The holding of CPP Investment Board European Holdings S.à r.l.:n ("CPPIBE") according to the notification:



% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both in % Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.5%

7.5% Position of previous notification (if applicable) 16.7%

16.7%

Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of the threshold:

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000369947 13,349,889

7.5%

SUBTOTAL A 13,349,889

7.5%



The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board







CPPIB, Luxembourg Branch







CPP Investment Board Europe S.à r.l. 7.5%

7.5%

















CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:

Laura Jauhiainen

Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 823 9497

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com





Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.



Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.



www.citycon.com

