

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.03.2021 / 21:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Gerrard B. Last name(s): Schmid

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: President and Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 17.3000 USD 135856.90 USD 17.2200 USD 5166.00 USD 17.1700 USD 1717.00 USD 17.1500 USD 5145.00 USD 17.1300 USD 1713.00 USD 17.1100 USD 5133.00 USD 17.0800 USD 3416.00 USD 17.0100 USD 3402.00 USD 16.9500 USD 966.15 USD 16.9400 USD 33.88 USD 16.9100 USD 5073.00 USD 16.8700 USD 3374.00 USD 16.8000 USD 5040.00 USD 16.7900 USD 6716.00 USD 16.7800 USD 1678.00 USD 16.7400 USD 1674.00 USD 16.7000 USD 1670.00 USD 16.6500 USD 3330.00 USD 16.6400 USD 1664.00 USD 16.6300 USD 14967.00 USD 16.6250 USD 831.25 USD 16.6200 USD 2493.00 USD 16.6100 USD 1677.61 USD 16.6000 USD 4980.00 USD 16.5900 USD 1659.00 USD 16.5850 USD 4975.50 USD 16.5800 USD 5803.00 USD 16.5750 USD 4972.50 USD 16.5700 USD 4971.00 USD 16.5600 USD 828.00 USD 16.5500 USD 7447.50 USD 16.5400 USD 9097.00 USD 16.5300 USD 14050.50 USD 16.5200 USD 18006.80 USD 16.5100 USD 14033.50 USD 16.5000 USD 18991.50 USD 16.4950 USD 6598.00 USD 16.4900 USD 20612.50 USD 16.4800 USD 4944.00 USD 16.4750 USD 1647.50 USD 16.4700 USD 823.50 USD 16.4600 USD 15637.00 USD 16.4500 USD 34528.55 USD 16.4400 USD 28408.32 USD 16.4350 USD 3287.00 USD 16.4300 USD 26288.00 USD 16.4200 USD 21378.84 USD 16.4100 USD 47589.00 USD 16.4000 USD 34440.00 USD 16.3950 USD 3279.00 USD 16.3900 USD 13112.00 USD 16.3800 USD 22375.08 USD 16.3700 USD 11459.00 USD 16.3600 USD 14724.00 USD 16.3500 USD 13080.00 USD 16.3420 USD 3268.40 USD 16.3400 USD 7107.90 USD 16.3300 USD 17963.00 USD 16.3200 USD 17952.00 USD 16.3100 USD 11417.00 USD 16.3000 USD 14686.30 USD 16.2900 USD 11126.07 USD 16.2800 USD 36402.08 USD 16.2700 USD 9924.70 USD 16.2600 USD 17739.66 USD 16.2550 USD 8127.50 USD 16.2500 USD 33556.25 USD 16.2400 USD 21112.00 USD 16.2300 USD 26114.07 USD 16.2200 USD 8110.00 USD 16.2100 USD 9726.00 USD 16.2000 USD 3240.00 USD 16.1900 USD 1619.00 USD 16.1850 USD 809.25 USD 16.1800 USD 4854.00 USD 16.1700 USD 2425.50 USD 16.1600 USD 21008.00 USD 16.1500 USD 12112.50 USD 16.0900 USD 1576.82 USD 16.0850 USD 1608.50 USD 16.0800 USD 3248.16 USD 16.0300 USD 9537.85 USD 16.0200 USD 1602.00 USD 16.0100 USD 12840.02 USD 16.0000 USD 19200.00 USD 15.9700 USD 21910.84 USD 15.9600 USD 6384.00 USD 15.9500 USD 4785.00 USD 15.9300 USD 9558.00 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 16.4861 USD 1039416.2500 USD

e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-16; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction

Name: NYSE MIC: XNYS

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

17.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

