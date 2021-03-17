Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2021) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) is set to virtually take the stage in the UK for World Water Day on March 22, 2021. The Company is one of only eight Ontario firms selected to pitch its clean water innovations to UK-based water and wastewater utilities and stakeholders in a "Dragon's Den" style event. The Future Water Association, a UK trade organization, is hosting the virtual Water Dragons event.

The Future Water Association has been hosting the annual Water Dragons event since 2008, building strong interest across Europe. This is the first internationally focused Water Dragons event, developed in partnership with the Canadian High Commission and the Government of Ontario.

BluMetric has been developing clean water solutions for military, government and mining clients for more than 40 years. BluMetric's technologies are scalable, easy to use and maintain, and require minimal power and other consumables. They are mission-ready and disaster-proven to deliver drinking water for those that need it most.

Anyone can register to join the virtual audience.

"We're proud to have been selected for this prestigious event. Our suite of innovative clean water solutions have been deployed around the globe saving our clients' money and providing mission ready water in a world of uncertainty. Our total solutions value proposition is tested and proven in the most challenging of environments. We look forward to presenting that message on World Water Day."

Scott MacFabe, CEO, BluMetric

"I believe the UK water and wastewater market offers great opportunities for Ontario companies providing solutions that are relevant to the market. I am excited to collaborate with the Future Water Association in the United Kingdom and to have been given the opportunity to bring forward eight Ontario companies, including BluMetric Environmental Inc., that will not only pitch to judges primarily made up of leading UK water utilities but that will also benefit from exposure to other water and waste water industry stakeholders."

Rita Patlan, Area Director -Aerospace, Defense and Security, Cleantech and Infrastructure (Europe), Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade

Quick Facts

World Water Day, held on March 22 nd every year since 1993, focuses on the importance of freshwater. The day is used to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources and for taking action to tackle the global water crisis.

BluMetric will be showcasing three of its solutions. The Shipboard Reverse Osmosis Desalinator (SROD) is a shipboard, skid mounted, compact water purification system used on ships in the Royal Canadian Navy. The Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Units (ROWPU) produces drinking water from nearly any water source. The ROWPU is used during military operations or humanitarian and disaster relief missions lead by the Canadian Department of National Defence. The Portable Water Purification System (PWPS) is light enough to be lifted by two people, and is ideally suited for temporary and exploration camps, producing safe water every day for up to 50 people.



About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has over 150 employees operating in ten offices and over 40 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial, Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients in Canada and the United States.

