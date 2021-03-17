Kaegi Leadershift: Mentors, Mindset, And Good Management: These Are The Three Keys To Heinz Kaegi's Success

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / Heinz Kaegi was someone who had a multitude of skills and abilities after years of working and learning. An expert in numerous businesses, he found himself at the top of a business where he and his boss were actively at odds. He found he was working in a place with very little heart and mindfulness. He wanted to change that in his life. He set out on a journey to encounter other like minded people.

"I set out to share my accumulated insights from my unique career with those executives who felt that there's more potential residing within. Leaders who commit from the heart to become the best version of themselves, to express their full potential with and for those who they love and for those who are important to them.

I started-off as a partner at a national personal development firm, designing and conducting curriculums for sales and marketing people and managers of all industries.

In these fascinating times, I learned to transform the seeming stumbling stones into building blocks - by treating them as such right from the beginning when they show up," Heinz states.

Now an expert in the business world who has made many successful ventures in the U.S, Asia, and Europe, Heinz was able to create his path through an amazing mindset and ability to use it to help him achieve. His mentors taught him that it was the key to success. His ability to hone this skill has set him apart from the crowd and helped him learn faster than others.

"I say that we can basically change only three things in Life: Our thinking, our movements, and our nutrition. The latter two depend on the first one. That makes it crystal clear that the mindset makes at least 80% of the result. I learned from my excellent personal coaches and mentors along his path that everything is possible. Looking back on my life so far, I came to the natural and compelling conclusion that all of my tops and flops produced were, are, and will be the result of his personal mindset. Of course, you're never just by yourself meaning there are always other people involved both in success and failure. It is nevertheless your personal mindset that creates the resonance and attracts alike thought patterns, people and things," Heinz explains.

After having so many revelations and finding amazing business partners who work in the same way that he does, Heinz is not slowing down now! He has big projects planned for the future as he continues to grow his businesses and his business portfolio.

"The worldwide unique "LEX Leadershift Excellence for Life' concept was conceived many years ago during a magnificent decade when I lived in beautiful Florida in the U.S. Ever since, I made it full circle around the globe, inspiring and challenging many thousands of executives to become who they are as leaders. And now, I am bringing this life changing deep-dive process back to its original birthplace: the first exclusive event will take place on May 27-29, 2021 in Salt Lake City. This event is not a big stage seminar with thousand spectators; this is an intimate immersion process with a limited group of hand selected personalities on the path of becoming who they are. Executives who are committed from the heart to grow beyond, producing sustainable success and fulfillment in order to express their full potential as leaders. The higher cause is about leaving a legacy that creates a future for the next generations.

In 2020, the world of work has changed forever. The lifetime of managers is over. It is now time to grow beyond. In this context, I have created a concept to answer this wake-up call. As the initiator of this visionary idea, I am in preparation together with my core international team to form the 'International Economy of Heart Foundation'" Heinz comments.

To find out more about Heinz, you can follow him on Instagram here and check out his website here.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: Kaegi Leadershift

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636134/Mentors-Mindset-And-Good-Management-These-Are-The-Three-Keys-To-Heinz-Kaegis-Success