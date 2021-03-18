Flow's Metropolitan Cleaning Services Expands After Four Years in Business

Woodbridge Cleaning Service Takes on D.C. and Maryland After Expanding to Four Crews in Four Years

WOODBRIDGE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Flow's Metropolitan Cleaning Services was founded in June 2017 by Melonie Morton. As a serial entrepreneur, Morton decided to start her own cleaning business after having less than satisfactory service from another local cleaning company. Because Morton has started successful businesses before, she figured she'd take a stab at it herself.

In just four years, Morton built her team up to four crews. They prioritize great communication with their clients and quality service.

Morton explained, "When a person comes home, I want them to smell the house and feel like it's a five-star hotel within their own home. That's my whole goal is to make you feel like you have a five-star hotel, but you're at your own home."



It's this level of service and attention to detail that has allowed Flow's to expand from the Woodbridge and Manassas area to Washington D.C. and Maryland. And though Flow's has been around for four years now, the team has a combined experience of 30+ years.



Morton and her team, along with their attention to detail and cleaning expertise, rise above the competition with their level of communication. After someone contacts Flow's, Morton does a complimentary walkthrough and provides an estimate. Then she schedules the first cleaning and makes sure to send a text or email reminder the weekend before the cleaning. They'll also get a text the morning of, and an estimated ETA of the team, along with the crew leader's name.

Next, Morton shared, "When we finish we always say to the customer, 'Thank you for using our cleaning services today, we hope we have cleaned to your up to your standards.'"



As Flow's Metropolitan Cleaning Services expands into the D.C. region, it continues to uphold its standards of communication and level of five-star service.

Flow's Metropolitan Cleaning Services is a house cleaning service based out of Woodbridge, Virginia. It offers full-service cleaning for homes, realtors and commercial properties.

