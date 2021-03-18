Cembra releases 2020 Annual Report and publishes invitation to Annual General Meeting 2021
Zurich - Cembra Money Bank AG today published its Annual Report 2020detailing comprehensive information about the Group's financial performance, risk management, sustainability, governance and compensation in 2020. An online reportand a business revieware also available.
In addition, Cembra published the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2021.As announced on 19 February 2021, a dividend of CHF 3.75 per share will be proposed. As announced previously, the Board of Directors proposes that Susanne Klöss-Braekler and Martin Blessing be newly elected to the Board of Directors, and that Prof. Dr Peter Athanas and Katrina Machin will not stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting 2021. Urs Baumann has reconsidered his decision not to stand for re-election, and the Board of Directors now proposes Urs Baumann to be re-elected for another one-year-term of office. All other members of the Board of Directors will also stand for re-election.
The Annual General Meeting 2021 will be held on 22 April in Zurich. Due to Covid-19 and the federal restrictions in place, shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person. Cembra therefore asks all shareholders to vote at the Annual General Meeting 2021 by the independent proxy.
Contacts
Media:
Karin Broger; +41 44 439 85 12; media@cembra.ch
Investor Relations:
Marcus Händel; +41 44 439 85 72; investor.relations@cembra.ch
Key dates
22 April 2021:
26 April 2021:
22 July 2021:
Annual General Meeting 2021
Ex-Dividend date
Publication of 2021 half-year results and publication of the interim report
About Cembra Money Bank
Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of financing solutions and services. Our product range includes consumer credit products such as personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards, the insurance sold in this context, SME loans, invoice financing, and deposits and savings products.
We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ more than 1,000 people from 39 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. Cembra is rated A- by Standard & Poor's and is included in the SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25 Index and in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.