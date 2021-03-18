Cembra releases 2020 Annual Report and publishes invitation to Annual General Meeting 2021

Zurich - Cembra Money Bank AG today published its Annual Report 2020 detailing comprehensive information about the Group's financial performance, risk management, sustainability, governance and compensation in 2020. An online report and a business review are also available.

In addition, Cembra published the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2021 .As announced on 19 February 2021, a dividend of CHF 3.75 per share will be proposed. As announced previously, the Board of Directors proposes that Susanne Klöss-Braekler and Martin Blessing be newly elected to the Board of Directors, and that Prof. Dr Peter Athanas and Katrina Machin will not stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting 2021. Urs Baumann has reconsidered his decision not to stand for re-election, and the Board of Directors now proposes Urs Baumann to be re-elected for another one-year-term of office. All other members of the Board of Directors will also stand for re-election.

The Annual General Meeting 2021 will be held on 22 April in Zurich. Due to Covid-19 and the federal restrictions in place, shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person. Cembra therefore asks all shareholders to vote at the Annual General Meeting 2021 by the independent proxy.