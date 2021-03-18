Clariant AG: Clariant strengthens position in China with inauguration of One Clariant Campus

Campus increases cooperation and enhances solutions for customers

Home to Clariant's operational headquarters and innovation center in China

CHF 45 million investment: important milestone for Clariant's China strategy



Muttenz, March 18, 2021 - Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced the official opening of its One Clariant Campus in Shanghai, China. Across a total floor space of approximately 24,000 m2, the Campus will be home to Clariant's Greater China Operational Headquarters as well as the Innovation Center China.

"The One Clariant Campus is an important milestone for our dedicated China strategy. By locating our teams in the China organization under one roof and providing them with state of the art equipment in the Clariant Innovation Center China, we increase their ability to innovate and to exchange insights on market trends and customer needs. As a result, the One Clariant Campus will be a strong driver to further strengthen our market position in China and beyond", said Conrad Keijzer, CEO of Clariant.

The Chinese market represented 10% of Clariant's sales in 2020, totaling CHF 402 million. In order to increase its share of the Chinese market, the world's largest chemicals market overall as well as for specialty chemicals, the company pursues a dedicated strategy of becoming a true "China Insider" by fostering five key local elements: insight, competitiveness, empowerment, innovation and partnering. To achieve this, Clariant invests significantly in China. In addition to the CHF 45 million invested in the Campus, Clariant recently announced the construction of a new Catofin catalysts production facility in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, and its joint venture facility with Tiangang Auxiliary in Cangzhou, Hebei province, is opening soon.

"As an integral part of the One Clariant Campus, the new innovation center will foster Clariant's research and development capabilities in China. While the new facilities will greatly enhance the abilities of our own teams, we will also step up our cooperation with local key customers and key suppliers by inviting them to co-locate in our center for the joint development of next generation products. Supported by additional cooperation with academic partners and other industrial partners, the center will be the beating heart of our innovation efforts in China", commented Martin Vollmer, Clariant's Chief Technology Officer.

Located in Shanghai's XinZhuang Industrial Park, the One Clariant Campus spans a total of approximately 24,000 m2, consisting of slightly more than 13,000 m2 lab area and close to 11,000 m2 of office & conference center. It serves as the principal office location for some 350 employees. Sustainable building design was an important element in the construction of the Campus. This commitment proved worthwhile as the Campus was awarded a LEED Gold certificate (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, the most widely used green building rating system in the world) as well as the Green Building Label (highest Chinese Green Building Certification).

Andy Walti, Head of Clariant Region China and Asia-Pacific, said: "With this investment, Clariant shows its long term commitment to China and increases its focus on all 3 top priorities, namely customer experience, innovation drive and footprint enlargement. Under the roof of the One Clariant Campus, we will speed up our processes and increase our abilities to fulfill the specific needs of our Chinese customers with innovative and sustainable Clariant solutions."









This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the Company's ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials. www.clariant.com (http://www.clariant.com)



Clariant is a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2020, the company employed a total workforce of 13 235. In the financial year 2020, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 3.860 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.

