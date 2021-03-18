Tectonic Gold Plc - Directors Dealings and Total Voting Rights

18 March 2021

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

DIRECTORS Dealings and total voting rights

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310.

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU.PL), the Intrusion Related Gold Systems ("IRGS") specialist focused on Australian copper and gold exploration projects, is pleased to announce continued support from the Founder and Managing Director who has increased his equity holdings via the exercise of options over ordinary shares in the Company (the "Options") and also the purchase of additional shares of the Company.

Mr. Brett Boynton, Managing Director - Tectonic Gold Plc

"I am pleased to be participating alongside our warrant holders with their ongoing support of the Company which we announced on the 5th of March. My investment is focused on acquiring 2.5 million issued shares, with an aggregate price of 2p, to tighten the share register for the benefit of all shareholders. Over and above that 27.5% of the September 2020 options allocated to me have been exercised. Please remember, our Board have not taken any cash remuneration from the Company or sold a single share to date. We remain fully committed to the success of Tectonic for all of our shareholders."

Exercise of Options

Brett Boynton, the Managing Director of the Company, was issued 14,550,000 options with a strike price of 0.275p, on 9 September 2020, in lieu of Directors Fees. 4,000,000 of these options have been exercised and funds totalling £11,000.00 have been received by the Company.

Application has been made for the 4,000,000 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AQSE Growth Market ("Admission"), which is expected to occur on or around 23 March 2021.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission of the 4,000,000 New Ordinary Shares, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise of 851,671,829 ordinary shares, each with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Purchase of Shares

Brett Boynton, the Managing Director of the Company, has also acquired an additional 2,500,000 shares with an aggregate price of 2p.

The beneficial interest in shares for all holdings associated with Mr Boynton will increase to 143,639,590 which is 16.9% of the shares in issue, an increase from the 16.25% held prior.

The table below sets out the Tectonic Gold plc Board's shareholdings following the exercise of the above options.

Director Ordinary Shares % Total Shares 2p Warrants 0.275p Warrants Bruce Fulton 6,467,358 0.8% 10,000,000 14,550,000 Brett Boynton 143,639,590 16.9% 12,000,000 10,550,000 Sam Quinn 2,512,000 0.3% 12,000,000 14,550,000 Dennis Edmonds 0.0% 7,275,000

For further information please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc

Brett Boynton

Sam Quinn

www.tectonicgold.com

@tectonic_gold +61 2 9241 7665 Financial Adviser, Corporate Adviser and Broker

VSA Capital Limited

Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance

Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking +44 20 3005 5004



Ends

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.