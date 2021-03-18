Battery storage manufacturer RedEarth has partnered with a major Australian housing developer to offer new-home buyers solar and solar/battery systems tailored to their needs from the get go - and with the opportunity to sell excess energy at optimized prices where the grid needs it most.From pv magazine Australia The dream of every new Australian home being solar powered just got a whole lot closer: RedEarth, an Australian designer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery storage systems, has signed a multimillion dollar contract with a major housing developer to offer solar and batteries to buyers ...

