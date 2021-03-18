Link Global Technologies Inc.: Link Global Expands Profit-Sharing Bitcoin Mining Partnership with Bit Digital to 1515 Machines

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ("Link" or the "Company"), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining and data hosting operations, is pleased to provide an update on its profit-share Bitcoin mining operations. As previously announced on February 10, 2021, the Company will be hosting 1,000 Bitcoin mining rigs under a profit-share mining partnership. Link is pleased to announce that Bit Digital Inc. ("Bit Digital") (NASDAQ:BTBT), a Nasdaq Stock Exchange-listed bitcoin mining company, will host an additional 515 machines with the option to provide more machines in the near term.

With the addition of these 1,515 miners, Link will add over 100 PH/s to the current 250 PH/s managed by Link through power purchase agreements, hosting contracts, profit-share arrangements, and miners owned by Link.

Under the terms of the services agreement signed on March 8, 2021:

Bit Digital agrees to a base power purchase price and to provide revenue share from Bitcoins mined;

Bit Digital agrees to expand their operations hosted with Link to 1,515 machines with the option to extend hosting up to an additional 1,000 machines in the near term.

Link President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Jenkins commented, "For Bit Digital to exercise their option so quickly is a testament to this type of arrangement's efficiency and profitability. We are confident that we can also expedite deployment of the next 1,000 machines in the Bit Digital option. Link is positioned to continue growing its business and through these types of strategic partnerships."

About Link Global Technologies Inc.

Link is engaged in providing infrastructure and operating expertise for digital mining and data hosting operations. Link's objectives include locating and securing, for lease and option to purchase, properties with access to low-cost, reliable power, and deploying this low-cost power to conduct digital mining and supply clean energy and infrastructure for other data-hosting services.

