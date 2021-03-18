NeutriSci International Inc: Neutrisci Announces New State-Of-The-Art Production and Research Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products for the nutraceutical industry, is very pleased to announce the completion of its newly dedicated production line and research lab in Las Vegas, Nevada. The production line and lab (the "NeutriSci Facility") has been built within the manufacturing facility of NeutriSci's manufacturing partner and is designed and purposed for the development, formulation, production, assembly, and distribution of unique products using NeutriSci's IP, technologies, and ingredients.

The NeutriSci Facility has more than 8,000 square feet available for unique and novel product manufacturing. In addition to the dry Las Vegas climate being conducive for the production process, labor is plentiful, hourly wages are low, and the logistical infrastructure for shipping is competitive, which provides cost saving and benefits to the Company.

The NeutriSci Facility has a current production capacity of 140,000 NeutriSci tabs per 8-hour shift, representing only 35% of potential production volumes. This production capacity will allow NeutriSci to pursue strategic partner relationships that will generate co-branding and private label opportunities. This facility will also be used for the production of the TABLETZ product line that will begin shipping to Japan next quarter, and to develop and manufacture products for other countries in South America, Europe, and in Australia.

Glen Rehman, CEO of NeutriSci, commented, "It was a long-term strategic decision to bring this production and research facility to reality and we are delighted that it is up and running in such a short period of time, especially considering the restrictions regarding COVID-19."

The key reasons for having a dedicated production and research facility include:

Allows the Company to protect its intellectual property and patented manufacturing process. Formulation of new products can now be done much more efficiently. Using the newly acquired machinery and processing equipment, NeutriSci is now able to offer full-service contract manufacturing services to new customers around the world. Increased margins from reduced outsourcing. NeutriSci will now be able to handle several clients at a time with the increased production capability."

"We are very excited that the R&D capabilities that this facility provides will allow us to develop new product lines and pursue new revenue generating business opportunities," added Glen Rehman.

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for its products offering co-branding as well as private label opportunities and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC.

Glen Rehman

CEO

Tel: (403) 264-6320

For investor inquiries, please contact investors@neutrisci.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products or ingredients are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: NeutriSci International Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636239/Neutrisci-Announces-New-State-Of-The-Art-Production-and-Research-Facility-in-Las-Vegas-Nevada-USA