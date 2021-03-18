Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes RugVista Group to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Stockholm, March 18, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in RugVista Group AB's shares (short name RUG) commences today on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector. RugVista Group is the 19th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. RugVista Group is one of the leading European direct-to-consumer online platforms within rug sales via its online stores in 20 different languages, using the RugVista and CarpetVista brands. The company was founded in 2005 and offers a broad and relevant range of quality design and traditional carpets and rugs. The company's strategy consists of strategic goals with the aim of enabling and creating growth in our ambition to achieve their vision. "We are grateful to see the strong interest in investing in RugVista Group and I find it especially motivating that several thousands of small private investors submitted interest in investing as well as most of our employees," said Michael Lindskog, CEO of RugVista Group. "I am excited that we are in a position to take this next step in the organization's development and appreciate the commitment that the cornerstone investors and other investors have placed in our long-term ambition and strategic plan. Being listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth market will strengthen our ability to achieve our long-term targets and I look forward welcoming the new shareholders onboard our exciting journey ahead." "We are very happy to welcome RugVista Group to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "RugVista Group has made a fast growth journey without compromising quality and their clear focus on consumers. They have managed to be pioneers within digital consumers experience while setting a long-term sustainability strategy. We look forward to follow their coming journey as a listed company." RugVista group has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com