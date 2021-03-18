Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.03.2021
GlobeNewswire
18.03.2021 | 08:41
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes RugVista Group to the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Stockholm, March 18, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
RugVista Group AB's shares (short name RUG) commences today on Nasdaq First
North Premier Growth Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary
sector. RugVista Group is the 19th company to be admitted to trading on
Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

RugVista Group is one of the leading European direct-to-consumer online
platforms within rug sales via its online stores in 20 different languages,
using the RugVista and CarpetVista brands. The company was founded in 2005 and
offers a broad and relevant range of quality design and traditional carpets and
rugs. The company's strategy consists of strategic goals with the aim of
enabling and creating growth in our ambition to achieve their vision. 

"We are grateful to see the strong interest in investing in RugVista Group and
I find it especially motivating that several thousands of small private
investors submitted interest in investing as well as most of our employees,"
said Michael Lindskog, CEO of RugVista Group. "I am excited that we are in a
position to take this next step in the organization's development and
appreciate the commitment that the cornerstone investors and other investors
have placed in our long-term ambition and strategic plan. Being listed on the
Nasdaq First North Premier Growth market will strengthen our ability to achieve
our long-term targets and I look forward welcoming the new shareholders onboard
our exciting journey ahead." 

"We are very happy to welcome RugVista Group to the Nasdaq First North Premier
Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq.
"RugVista Group has made a fast growth journey without compromising quality and
their clear focus on consumers. They have managed to be pioneers within digital
consumers experience while setting a long-term sustainability strategy. We look
forward to follow their coming journey as a listed company." 

RugVista group has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
