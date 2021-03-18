For investment portfolios and for the entire renewables sector, diversity matters. A new independent study shows that by complementing Ireland's onshore wind sector with greater volumes of large-scale solar, emissions are lower, curtailment decreases, and society potentially gains economically, to the tune of €21 per citizen. Conall Bolger, CEO of the Irish Solar Energy Association, reports on the power of daytime production.From pv magazine 03/2021 New analysis of the value solar delivers in Ireland is changing the way solar is viewed in the country. Crucially, it found that that the solar bid ...

