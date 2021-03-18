Elsevier Launches Updated Drug-Drug Interaction Risk Calculator in Collaboration With Several Pharmaceutical Leaders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Calculator for predicting DDI risk enables rapid decision making and risk analysis to improve patient safety.

Elsevier, together with Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Pierre Fabre, Sanofi, Servier and others, has further refined and extended its drug-drug interaction risk calculator (DDIRC) within PharmaPendium. The DDIRC 2.0 aims to help scientists improve patient safety and effectively manage drug-drug interaction (DDI) risks across the drug development process.

Currently, DDIs account for 3-5 percent of all reported adverse drug reactions in hospitals, and this is only growing as patients today are being prescribed more drugs1. The DDIRC helps drug developers predict DDIs with greater confidence and make more informed drug safety decisions, much earlier in the drug development process. The 2.0 release has advanced in-product visualization and filters supporting the quick identification of DDI risk. These visualizations are built upon a more comprehensive dataset for more reliable results. The updated tool also improves the ease of submitting dossiers to the FDA and other international medicines agencies.

"Predicting potential drug-drug interaction is a key component of risk management at all stages of clinical development and throughout the drug lifecycle," says Eric Didier, Head of PKPD Department at Pierre Fabre. "Through our cooperation with Elsevier, we believe DDIRC is the perfect tool for addressing this important topic in the most precise and time effective manner, with great visual outputs and complete trackability of input sources."

The DDIRC provides calculations and predictions in a transparent, explainable way, removing the black box around equations using mechanistic static modeling, replicating the physiological processes occurring in the body. The tool enables researchers to track predictions through the development cycle from pre-clinical to phase 3 trials and project manage multiple simulations at the same time. It also assists with inclusion and exclusion criteria for patients in phase 2 and 3 trials to improve safety.

Thibault Géoui, Senior Director Discovery Biology and Predictive Risk Management, Elsevier commented: "In the past, DDIs have been difficult to identify as they were not found in the clinical development process - as patients taking other medicines are often excluded from clinical trials. They are then only discovered when patients experience adverse events in real life situations. However, by using the DDIRC in the drug development process, potential DDIs can be discovered early and adverse reactions in patients post-market can be prevented."

The predictive power of PharmaPendium's DDIRC enables researchers to compare their valuable internal data with external data including public regulatory filings to understand the extent of drug reactions. The DDIRC has been developed in line with the FDA's guidelines for prediction of enzyme-mediated DDI risk to make dossier submissions as straightforward as possible. PharmaPendium's DDIRC 2.0 is now available.

For more information please visit the PharmaPendium website.

Notes for editors

1 Sourced from: "Preventable Adverse Drug Reactions: A Focus on Drug Interactions." Silver Spring, MD, USA. © United States Food and Drug Administration, 2018.

About Us

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.

Elsevier employs 8,100 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,500+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our 40,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

Contacts

David Tucker

Director, Elsevier Communications UK

d.tucker@elsevier.com

SOURCE: Elsevier

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636158/Elsevier-Launches-Updated-Drug-Drug-Interaction-Risk-Calculator-in-Collaboration-With-Several-Pharmaceutical-Leaders