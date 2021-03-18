Mensch und Maschine (M+M) reported 12.5% growth in EPS despite a 0.8% decline in revenues in FY20. Reduced spend on travel and events combined with selective use of furlough benefits more than offset the decline in demand during Q2-Q4. The company expects its normal growth trajectory to resume from Q221 and has published its outlook for EPS and DPS growth in the short and medium term.

