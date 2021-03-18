1Spatial has finalised the integration of its Geomap-Imagis (GI) acquisition. An agreed amendment to the terms of the consideration paid to GI's founders will see them step down from the business. This should enable 1Spatial to run its European operations under one regional management structure and free up savings which can be reinvested to accelerate growth. 1Spatial's recent trading statement and slew of contract wins highlight both the momentum in the business currently and the longer-term potential of the Location Master Data Management (LMDM) market. Completing this integration enables it to execute on that growth opportunity.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...