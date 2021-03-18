BrainTale, an innovative French company dedicated to enabling improved care for brain-injured patients in clinical routine with its portfolio of digital medical devices in neurology and intensive care, announces the CE marking of its new and expanded brainQuant release and the active participation to the World Coma Day, a digital event, on March 22nd, 2021.

One year after its first CE-mark, brainQuant, which offers clinically validated white matter quantification, is now available in an enhanced version. brainQuant features now include a simplified user interface, patient follow up and management, and an evolved visualization scale, enabling brain white matter quantification in clinical routine in intensive care. Compelling potential for application of brainQuant more broadly in neurology is under evaluation.

Deeply engaged with the international medical and scientific community, BrainTale is partnering with the first World Coma Day organized by the Curing Coma Campaign launched by the Neurocritical Care Society as its signature clinical, scientific, and public health effort. This US-based initiative aims at raising awareness of coma as a treatable and recoverable clinical entity and promotes international scientific collaboration.

"Participation in this first World Coma Day initiative demonstrates the strong commitment of the BrainTale team to improved patient care in intensive care and neurology internationally. We believe BrainTale can play a role in supporting timely and impactful clinical decisions." Julie Rachline, CEO, comments. Dorothée Uriet, Chief commercial officer adds "We are very proud to continue building our unique positioning by offering clinically-validated digital medical devices, developed through clinician-led initiatives to support multi-disciplinary teams in complex decision making and improved care for brain-injured patients."

About brainQuant

BrainQuant is an SaaS solution providing quantitative measurement of white matter microstructure from brain diffusion MRI. brainQuant is a new and unique decision-support tool, offering healthcare professionals routine access to quality controlled, quantitative, and qualitative analysis of white matter injuries within the brain, unavailable through standard medical imaging. CE-marked brainQuant is currently available in select hospital centers in Europe, following introductory education and MRI calibration.

About World Coma Day

World Coma Day 2021 is an all-day global online event featuring stories of remarkable recovery, scientific talks by medical experts, educational sessions for patients and families, and live "shout out" videos from neurocritical care units around the world to raise awareness around Coma.

More information available at World Coma Day 2021.

It is part of the Curing Coma campaign initiative.

About BrainTale

BrainTale is an innovative company opening a new era in medicine by providing physicians with clinically validated prognostic solutions for the management of brain injured patients through sensitive and reliable measurements of brain white-matter microstructure alterations. Building on more than 15 years in clinical development, BrainTale's products are developed collaboratively to address medical need and fulfill expectations of healthcare professionals and patients alike.

Since its inception in 2018, the company has set up a complete quality management system and is now ISO :13485 :2016 certified, with a suite of products available on the European market.

For more information, please visit www.braintale.fr

Contacts:

Julie Rachline, CEO julie.rachline@braintale.eu +33662420358