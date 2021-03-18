Vinson & Elkins Celebrates 50 Years in London

LONDON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinson & Elkins today announced it is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its London office, making it one of the oldest U.S. law firm's with a continuous presence in the city.

Located at 20 Fenchurch Street in what is commonly known as the "Walkie Talkie" building, V&E now employs approximately 75 lawyers in London, serving a diverse client base, from highly regarded financial sponsors to government entities. The firm helps clients with all aspects of their most complex and high-value legal matters, ranging from construction disputes in Latin America to digital infrastructure investments throughout Europe, and from investor-state arbitrations involving the Middle East to major energy and infrastructure developments across Africa.

"Taking the bold step in 1971 to establish ourselves as one of the first U.S. law firms to operate in London is something we are proud to have built," said V&E Chairman Mark Kelly. "The legal industry has evolved dramatically in 50 years, and providing world-class counsel and building long-standing relationships remains our strength. It is with this commitment to clients in mind that we are proud to be celebrating this milestone."

"One of the hallmarks of Vinson & Elkins is that the interests of our clients are paramount. That dedication has resulted in our success and longevity in London," said V&E London Office Managing Partner Alex Msimang. "Our London office is perfectly-placed to continue servicing clients and growing our market share in high-value transactions and projects, including in renewable energy, digital infrastructure and disputes. We look forward to celebrating this important moment throughout the year, and we do so looking forward to the next 50 years."

The firm's original office, located at 170 Piccadilly, initially focused on helping clients interested in pursuing energy exploration in the North Sea. During the last 50 years, the team in London has expanded beyond its original oil and gas focus and evolved to comprise a full-service team of lawyers who work across numerous practice areas and industry sectors.

With nearly 800 lawyers, V&E's London office plays a key part of an international firm that practices in areas such as disputes (including international arbitration and High Court litigation), energy transactions and projects (including investments in renewables and renewable energy companies), finance (including high yield issuances), mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and tax.

Drawing on a heritage of legal excellence stretching back over a century, Vinson & Elkins is a diverse partnership and team of professionals solving problems and creating opportunities for clients in their transactions, investments, projects and disputes. The firm's market-leading approach comes from experience gained from representing entrepreneurial innovators, major corporates and financial investors in their most important deals and disputes worldwide. For more information visit www.velaw.com or follow the firm on Twitter @vinsonandelkins or connect on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact Andrew Marr at +44.20.7065.6054 or Allan Schoenberg at +1.212.237.0130.