The "Snapshot of the Railway Market Dossier Germany 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The German rail market is existential both for the German economy and for achieving climate targets. This is reflected in the measures, initiatives, and legislation that the German government has adopted this year to support the rail sector. But the players themselves are also actively shaping the future of the industry.
This dossier provides you with a snapshot of the German rail market. In a review, the report summarizes the events of the past year and then looks at the efforts made by politicians, Deutsche Bahn, and other players to make up the investment shortfall and drive forward innovation.
Key Topics Covered
1 Overview of the key findings
2 Introduction
3 Framework conditions and starting position
3.1 Starting Point LuFV
3.2 Infrastructure and control and security technology
3.3 Fleet strength
3.4 Traffic
3.4.1 Situation passenger traffic
3.4.2 Situation freight traffic
4 Fundings, laws and initiatives 2020
4.1 Fundings
4.1.1 Climate protection program 2030
4.1.2 Service and financing agreement (LuFV III)
4.1.3 Municipal transport financing act
4.2 New and enhanced laws to promote rail
4.2.1 National rail noise protection act
4.2.2 Acceleration law
4.2.3 Investment acceleration act
4.2.4 Plan security act
4.2.5 Changes to the regionalization law
4.3 Initiatives
4.3.1 Rail transport master plan
4.3.2 Rail freight master plan
4.3.3 Climate Alliance 4.0
4.3.4 DAK-Charta
4.3.5 Railway siding charts
4.3.6 Initiative reactivation of disused railroad lines
4.3.7 Initiative for accelerated DSTW/ETCS rollout of the German Railway Industry Association
5 Special Corona programs
5.1 Economic stimulus package
5.2 Alliance for our railroad
5.3 Agreement Together against Corona
6 Investments of DB AG at a glance
6.1 Infrastructure
6.2 Rolling stock
6.3 Staff
7 Research
7.1 Federal railway research program
7.2 Current research projects
7.2.1 Advanced TrainLab
7.2.2 Innovative traction units
7.2.3 I-LENA
7.2.4 Research about digital automatic coupling
8 Current status of the implementation of the measures
8.1 Digitale Schiene
8.2 Starke Schiene
8.3 Rail freight master plan
9 Summary and outlook
9.1 2021 outlook
9.1.1 Flagship projects
9.1.2 Projects from the rail transport master plan
9.1.3 Research projects
10 Appendix
10.1 Renovation and modernization work in 2020
10.1.1 Modernizations
10.1.2 Track renewal
10.1.3 Line extension
10.1.4 New track constructions
10.1.5 New infrastructure construction
10.1.6 Electrification
10.1.7 Tunnel renewal
10.1.8 Signal box
10.2 Renovation and modernization work in 2021
10.2.1 Modernization
10.2.2 Track renewal
10.2.3 Line extension
10.2.4 New infrastructure construction
10.2.5 Tunnel renewal
10.2.6 Signal box
10.3 DB projects in the planning stage with start-date of construction
10.4 DB projects in the planning stage without a start-date of construction
10.5 DZSF research projects with project start in 2020
11 Bibliography
List of figures
Figure 1: Investments and minimum maintenance expenditure of DB Netz AG
Figure 2: Per capita investment in rail infrastructure in European countries
Figure 3: Per capita investment in rail infrastructure in Germany 2015-2019
Figure 4: Construction site overview Deutsche Bahn 2020
Figure 5: DB fleet strength
Figure 6: Passengers transported in local and long-distance traffic in million passengers
Figure 7: Transport performance in billion pkm
Figure 8: Passengers transported in the first half of 2019 and 2020 in millions of passengers
Figure 9: Operating performance in local and long-distance traffic in the first half of 2019 and 2020 in million trkm
Figure 10: Transport performance in local and long-distance traffic in the first half of 2019 and 2020 in million pkm
Figure 11: Goods transported in millions of tons
Figure 12: Transport performance in billion Tkm
Figure 13: Freight transported, traffic and operating performance of DB Cargo in the first half of and 2020 in million tons, million Tkm and million Trkm
Figure 14: Deutschlandtakt
Figure 15: Stations of the Future in Germany
Figure 16: Pilot project S-Bahn Hamburg
List of tables
Table 1: Use of funds from the DB capital increase
Table 2: Federal budget funds for rail transport
Table 3: List of DB AG projects in planning, with the start of construction
Table 4: List of DB AG projects in planning, without the start of construction
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/efyu9e
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005385/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900