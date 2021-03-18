The "Snapshot of the Railway Market Dossier Germany 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The German rail market is existential both for the German economy and for achieving climate targets. This is reflected in the measures, initiatives, and legislation that the German government has adopted this year to support the rail sector. But the players themselves are also actively shaping the future of the industry.

This dossier provides you with a snapshot of the German rail market. In a review, the report summarizes the events of the past year and then looks at the efforts made by politicians, Deutsche Bahn, and other players to make up the investment shortfall and drive forward innovation.

Key Topics Covered

1 Overview of the key findings

2 Introduction

3 Framework conditions and starting position

3.1 Starting Point LuFV

3.2 Infrastructure and control and security technology

3.3 Fleet strength

3.4 Traffic

3.4.1 Situation passenger traffic

3.4.2 Situation freight traffic

4 Fundings, laws and initiatives 2020

4.1 Fundings

4.1.1 Climate protection program 2030

4.1.2 Service and financing agreement (LuFV III)

4.1.3 Municipal transport financing act

4.2 New and enhanced laws to promote rail

4.2.1 National rail noise protection act

4.2.2 Acceleration law

4.2.3 Investment acceleration act

4.2.4 Plan security act

4.2.5 Changes to the regionalization law

4.3 Initiatives

4.3.1 Rail transport master plan

4.3.2 Rail freight master plan

4.3.3 Climate Alliance 4.0

4.3.4 DAK-Charta

4.3.5 Railway siding charts

4.3.6 Initiative reactivation of disused railroad lines

4.3.7 Initiative for accelerated DSTW/ETCS rollout of the German Railway Industry Association

5 Special Corona programs

5.1 Economic stimulus package

5.2 Alliance for our railroad

5.3 Agreement Together against Corona

6 Investments of DB AG at a glance

6.1 Infrastructure

6.2 Rolling stock

6.3 Staff

7 Research

7.1 Federal railway research program

7.2 Current research projects

7.2.1 Advanced TrainLab

7.2.2 Innovative traction units

7.2.3 I-LENA

7.2.4 Research about digital automatic coupling

8 Current status of the implementation of the measures

8.1 Digitale Schiene

8.2 Starke Schiene

8.3 Rail freight master plan

9 Summary and outlook

9.1 2021 outlook

9.1.1 Flagship projects

9.1.2 Projects from the rail transport master plan

9.1.3 Research projects

10 Appendix

10.1 Renovation and modernization work in 2020

10.1.1 Modernizations

10.1.2 Track renewal

10.1.3 Line extension

10.1.4 New track constructions

10.1.5 New infrastructure construction

10.1.6 Electrification

10.1.7 Tunnel renewal

10.1.8 Signal box

10.2 Renovation and modernization work in 2021

10.2.1 Modernization

10.2.2 Track renewal

10.2.3 Line extension

10.2.4 New infrastructure construction

10.2.5 Tunnel renewal

10.2.6 Signal box

10.3 DB projects in the planning stage with start-date of construction

10.4 DB projects in the planning stage without a start-date of construction

10.5 DZSF research projects with project start in 2020

11 Bibliography

List of figures

Figure 1: Investments and minimum maintenance expenditure of DB Netz AG

Figure 2: Per capita investment in rail infrastructure in European countries

Figure 3: Per capita investment in rail infrastructure in Germany 2015-2019

Figure 4: Construction site overview Deutsche Bahn 2020

Figure 5: DB fleet strength

Figure 6: Passengers transported in local and long-distance traffic in million passengers

Figure 7: Transport performance in billion pkm

Figure 8: Passengers transported in the first half of 2019 and 2020 in millions of passengers

Figure 9: Operating performance in local and long-distance traffic in the first half of 2019 and 2020 in million trkm

Figure 10: Transport performance in local and long-distance traffic in the first half of 2019 and 2020 in million pkm

Figure 11: Goods transported in millions of tons

Figure 12: Transport performance in billion Tkm

Figure 13: Freight transported, traffic and operating performance of DB Cargo in the first half of and 2020 in million tons, million Tkm and million Trkm

Figure 14: Deutschlandtakt

Figure 15: Stations of the Future in Germany

Figure 16: Pilot project S-Bahn Hamburg

List of tables

Table 1: Use of funds from the DB capital increase

Table 2: Federal budget funds for rail transport

Table 3: List of DB AG projects in planning, with the start of construction

Table 4: List of DB AG projects in planning, without the start of construction

