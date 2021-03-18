DZ Bank AG - Post Stabilisation Notice
London, March 18
DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: European Union
Guarantor (if any): None
ISIN: EU000A3KM903
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 9bn
Description: Fixed rate, due 4th of June 2036
Offer price: 99.582%
Other offer terms: Payment 16 March 2021, Listing
Luxembourg stock exchange
Exchange, denominations:1k
Maturity 04th of June 2036
Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG
Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG
HSBC
NWM
Toronto Dominion
Unicredit
Stabilisation period commences 18th of March 2021
Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the
proposed end on: issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot
conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent
permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or
dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.