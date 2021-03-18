TIS (Treasury Intelligence Solutions), a leading cloud platform vendor, managing corporate payments and cash flows, announced today that the company recently completed their System and Organization Controls 1 2 (SOC 1 2) Type II and ISO 27001 recertification audits without observations. This highlights TIS' strong commitment to security and state-of-the-art compliance, starting with the ISO 27001 certification in 2010, and the recertification since 2017 for SOC1 2, TISAX and SWIFT.

The SOC audit evaluated the security controls within TIS to ensure protection against unauthorized access, unauthorized disclosure of information and damage to systems. In addition, the SOC audit tested these controls to certify that they operate effectively to achieve the promised service level commitments and system requirements. The ISO27001 provides the information security governance framework on top of which other standards and security controls are built.

"The audits we have conducted are an effective way to show our customers the level of commitment TIS maintains in the area of security. It challenges our organization to focus on continuous improvement and service excellence," says Jari Pesonen, Chief Information Security Officer of TIS. "Security and customer trust form the foundation of our business success, therefore we must demonstrate our commitment to the highest level of security through continuing recertification audits."

About TIS:

TIS (Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH), founded in Walldorf, Germany in 2010, is a global leader in managing corporate payments. The Financial Times named TIS as one of "Europe's Fastest Growing Companies" for 2019, 2020 and 2021. Offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), the TIS solution is a comprehensive, highly-scalable, cloud platform for company-wide payments and cash management. The TIS solution has been successfully used for many years in both large and medium-sized companies, including Adecco Group, Hugo Boss, Fresenius, Fugro, Lanxess, OSRAM and QIAGEN. More than 25% of DAX companies are already TIS customers.

