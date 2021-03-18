Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - New Oroperu Resources Inc. (TSXV: ORO) ("New Oroperu" or the "Company") has filed an independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") on the Tres Cruces Project in Peru.

The Report has an effective date of March 16, 2021, and is titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report & Resource Update for the Tres Cruces Project, North Central Peru." The Report was prepared for New Oroperu by the following independent geological consultants; Jeffrey Rowe, James Gray and Ruperto Castro Ocampo. There are no material differences in the Report from those results disclosed in the Company's press release dated February 1st, 2021.

The Report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), and the Company's website (www.oroperu.com).

Highlights of the Tres Cruces Technical Report:

Leachable Resources: 425,000 ounces of gold in oxide material at 1.37 g/t in the Indicated category, contained in 9.64 M tonnes, using a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off (Table 1) 205,000 ounces of gold in leachable sulfide material at 1.12 g/t in the Indicated category, contained in 5.71 M tonnes, using a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off (Table 1). Total leachable resources: 630,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category contained in 15.34 M tonnes grading 1.28 g/t.



Total Mineral Resource : 2.474 million ounces of gold at 1.65 g/t in the Indicated category, contained in 46.5 M tonnes of oxide and sulfide material (Table 1) 104,000 ounces of gold at 1.26 g/t in the Inferred category, contained in 2.56 M tonnes of oxide and sulfide material All estimated resources are 100% pit constrained

:

Currently defined oxide mineralization demonstrates the potential for an economic standalone heap leach operation, with expansion allowing extraction of leachable sulfides

Potential to increase the size and confidence of the resource through additional drilling, particularly in areas where holes ended in mineralization and in areas immediately adjacent to or below the pit outline, including targeting deeper parts of the mineralized system.

Potential for additional resources provided from recoverable silver which is expected to enhance project economics

New Oroperu's President and CEO, Wayne Livingstone, commented "The filing of the NI 43-101 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Report marks an important milestone for the Company. This break-out of leachable resources suggests that a standalone development may be a very viable scenario for Tres Cruces. There are additional opportunities to identify more leachable gold resources which could enhance project economics. The Tres Cruces heap leachable oxide mineralization, and the immediately underlying leachable sulfides can provide the foundation to develop the deposit as an initial heap leach operation, which could then transition to the exploitation of the sulfides. We will proceed with advancing the project towards a production scenario and further evaluate economic options for the Tres Cruces project."

Table 1: Categories of Estimated Resources and Cut-off Grades

Resource Classification Oxide

(0.3 g/t Au Cut-off) Leachable Sulfide

(0.3 g/t Au Cut-off) Sulfide

(0.9 g/t Au Cut-off) Total Tonnes (1,000s) Au g/t Oz Au (1,000s) Tonnes (1,000s) Au g/t Oz Au (1,000s) Tonnes (1,000s) Au g/t Oz Au (1,000s) Tonnes (1,000s) Au g/t Oz Au (1,000s) Indicated 9,636 1.37 425 5,707 1.12 205 31,132 1.84 1,844 46,475 1.65 2,474 Inferred 487 0.75 12 361 0.60 7 1,713 1.55 85 2,561 1.26 104

Note: CIM definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. Totals may not agree due to rounding.

A range of cut-off grades are shown in Table 2 to quantify sensitivity. The 2021 Tres Cruces Mineral Resource is highlighted.

Table 2: Sensitivity Table of Estimated Resources and Cut-off Grades

Oxide & Leachable Sulfide Resources Sulfide Resources Cut-off (g/t Au) Resource Classification Tonnes (1,000s) Au

(g/t) oz Au (1,000s) Cut-off (g/t Au) Resource Classification Tonnes (1,000s) Au

(g/t) oz Au (1,000s) 0.2 Indicated Inferred 15,738 939 1.25 .64 633 19 0.7 Indicated Inferred 43,692 2,185 1.56 1.38 2,139 97 0.3 Indicated Inferred 15,343 848 1.28 .69 630 19 0.8 Indicated Inferred 36,292 1,962 1.70 1.46 1,985 92 0.4 Indicated Inferred 14,729 659 1.31 .78 622 17 0.9 Indicated Inferred 31,132 1,713 1.84 1.55 1,844 85 0.5 Indicated Inferred 13,562 502 1.39 .89 605 14 1.0 Indicated Inferred 26,844 1,476 1.99 1.64 1,714 78

Discussion of Resources:

There is a simple layering of the estimated resources with the 630,000 oz Au of leachable material blanketing the underlying 1.84 million oz Au sulfide resource. Figure 1 identifies the geology, drill hole locations and proposed pit outlines. The leachable resources are contained within the sulfide pit outline.

Oxide mineralization is present in varying thicknesses in most of the drill holes, lying above areas of sulfide mineralization. Figures 2 and 3, below, demonstrate some of the thicker oxide and sulfide intervals. Figure 2 demonstrates the proposed oxide pit (blue line) that could extract gold bearing oxide mineralization and the immediately underlying leachable sulfides. The main sulfide resource sits immediately below the heap leachable mineralization.

Figure 1. Geology, Drill Hole Locations & Proposed Pits with Mineral Zone Names





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5414/77714_c77b3611f4e779a0_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Main Oxide Pit Geology and Gold Graphs Section 1990N, Viewed Looking North





To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5414/77714_c77b3611f4e779a0_002full.jpg

Figure 3. Sulfide Pit Block Grade Gold Section 101, Viewed Looking Northeast





To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5414/77714_c77b3611f4e779a0_003full.jpg

In summary, the Tres Cruces heap leachable oxide mineralization, and the immediately underlying leachable sulfides would provide the foundation to develop the deposit as an initial heap leach operation, which could then transition to the development of the sulfides. The tabular geometry of the oxide mineralization, when extracted, would then expose some of the higher-grade areas of sulfide mineralization. Many of the drill holes on which the sulphide resource was estimated bottomed in mineralization, indicating that the deposit is open for potential expansion below the current pit limits. In addition, there is potential for mineralization in a deep feeder zone.

A baseline recovery of about 82%, or better, of the contained gold has been established for heap leaching of oxide mineralization, and 65% for heap leaching of low sulfide mineralization. Testing has indicated that greater than 88% recoveries are possible for sulfide components of the mineralization using flotation followed by pressure oxidation and carbon in leach ("CIL").

Signed by Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101 standards:

James N. Gray, B.Sc., P.Geo. Advantage Geoservices Limited, Resource Geologist

Jeffrey D. Rowe, B.Sc., P.Geo., Independent Consultant; and

Ruperto Castro Ocampo, B.Sc., P.Geo., Independent Consultant

About New Oroperu Resources

New Oroperu is a junior exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., which owns the Tres Cruces gold project in Peru. The Tres Cruces gold project currently hosts a mineral resource estimate of 2.474 million ounces of gold at 1.65 g/t in the Indicated category, which includes 630,000 ounces of leachable gold resources.

Jeffrey D. Rowe, P.Geo. and James N. Gray, P.Geo., Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101, have reviewed and approved the technical content used in this News Release.

For further information, please contact Ms. Christina McCarthy, V.P. Corporate Development, at (416) 712-6151, email christina@oroperu.com or K. Wayne Livingstone, President, at (604) 638-1408, email kwl@oroperu.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77714