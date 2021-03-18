Rangers Football Club Signs Exclusive Photography and Distribution Partnership With Shutterstock

The three-year agreement incorporates coverage of all Rangers' Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup matches, European matches, and behind-the-scenes action.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc . (NYSE: SSTK) a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced an exclusive three-year partnership with Scottish Premiership Champions, Rangers Football Club, one of the most successful football clubs in the world.

The partnership allows Shutterstock to capture and distribute real-time photography for all of Rangers' Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup, and League Cup fixtures, both home and away, as well as this season of UEFA Europa League, and next season's UEFA Champions League campaign. The agreement also grants Shutterstock exclusive access to off-the-field events, including behind-the-scenes coverage of training sessions, signings, press conferences, community appearances and feature work.

Through Shutterstock Editorial , commercial partners and publishers from around the world will have real-time access to license the latest action shots from Ibrox Stadium, the home of the Rangers, and all of the club's away fixtures.

James Bisgrove, Rangers' Commercial and Marketing Director said: "It's been a historic season for Rangers FC, and we're thrilled to be partnering with Shutterstock. The collaboration will drive further commercial revenue growth, whilst broadening the club's reach globally through Shutterstock's unparalleled access to high-quality visual content."

Candice Murray, VP of Editorial at Shutterstock added, "With a huge global fanbase of over 550 supporters' clubs globally, our partnership with Rangers FC ensures these exhilarating live moments on the field are captured and accessible to audiences around the world. Adding to our comprehensive offering in the sports sector, we're delighted to bring game day to Rangers supporters at a time when they can't be cheering from the stands."

The agreement is the latest of sporting partnerships for Shutterstock, its expanding roster including The English Football League (EFL), West Ham United FC, Fulham FC, Birmingham City FC, QPR and Hull City.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos and music . Working with its growing community of over 1.6 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 360 million images and more than 21 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform ; and TurboSquid, a leading 3D content marketplace .

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075411/shutterstock_Logo.jpg