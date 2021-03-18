Legend Power Systems Inc.: Legend Power Secures 10 SmartGATE Insights Engagements in Manhattan, New York

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Legend Power Systems® (TSXV:LPS) and (OTCQB:LPSIF), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced that a major multifamily residential property owner has engaged Legend Power to perform 10 Insight Assessments at a 1,200 unit apartment complex in New York City. The multi-building complex is operated by one of New York City's largest privately-owned Commercial Real Estate Companies that has over 300 commercial real estate facilities across the U.S.

Legend's SmartGATE Insights and Power Impact Report are valuable tools that demonstrate the financial impact the power grid has on buildings and how SmartGATE solutions can solve these issues, improving buildings' financial performance and environmental footprint. This allows building owners to make more decisions faster than ever before based on the realtime data for each property.

"Our customer believes that evolving its electrification and decarbonization strategy requires understanding and managing the risk being delivered into the buildings from the grid," said Michael Cioce, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Legend Power Systems." The valuable information gleened from Insights engagements will serve as a blueprint for the other 300 or so buildings in their real estate portfolio."

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is an industry-leading, turnkey solution which identifies and fixes underperformance and waste in the electrical system of a commercial building. These performance issues often impact key areas of commercial real estate metrics including occupant safety and satisfaction as well as financial performance. This waste can also lead to higher operating costs, lower net operating income and other potential financial risks to the building owner, including adverse tenant experiences.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment.

