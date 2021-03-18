LGT Digital: "I Had Nothing Left", Leo Alhalabi's Journey From Over $30,000 in Debt, to Running a Seven-Figure Business in Under 18 Months

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Taking control over your financial future and living on your own terms is a dream that many creative people have, but not many actually realize. The alluring safety net of a corporate 9-5 can prove too alluring for some, and often ends up taking up too much space for any ideals of forging your own financial freedom to grow in. This was not the case for 24 year old, Melbourne-based entrepreneur Leo Alhalabi; who decided to grab onto his vision and run as far as he could with it, fusing his passion for connecting and helping, with an unwavering determination to build a financially secure life for his family to enjoy.

Owner and Director of LGT Digital, Leo Alhalabi leads a passionate team of digital marketers that work with clients across the country. Specialising in web design and paid advertising, Leo and his team are experts at effectively connecting their clients with their dream customers, who in turn, generate more sales and scale up their businesses. LGT not only talks the talk, but also walks the walk, having done no cold emails, cold calls or any form of outbound outreach to grow from $0, to over 7 figures in just 18 months. Their own business success has come directly from the same digital marketing strategies they apply to their customers. The acronym, LGT, stands for Let's Grow Together, representing values that Leo holds dear and acting as their forward-facing ethos of first helping their clients grow, who will in turn, help them grow as an agency.

Leo's drive to see his goals through took him on a journey that lead him from being $30k in debt to proudly running a 7-figure business in only 18 months later, demonstrating how far his skills as a strategist and his strong willpower to succeed could take him. One of Leo's proudest moments was when he paid off his $20k HECS debt in one go, reflecting on the decision he made when he dropped out of his engineering degree 2 years into the course to pursue business full-time. Remembering the moment when he was determined to take care of his family's safety, Leo was 17 and learning to understand the financial hardships his family endured. "My dad opened his wallet and showed me two 5 dollar notes, saying 'this is all I have'" Leo recalls. "My family is my 'why'. They're my reason to keep fighting every day and so long as God gives me life to look after them, any obstacles that get in our way will be overcome."

So fierce was Leo's will that not even the global lockdowns in 2020 caused by the pandemic would hold him back. Having their record month in February and taking a massive 80% hit to their revenue in March due to the lockdowns, Leo refused to back down. He doubled his efforts, pivoting their operation to incorporate more interstate clients so not all of their eggs were in one basket, and riding the wave of online businesses that were rising up to meet the growing needs of e-commerce. Leo and his team rose to the challenge and conquered it without letting go of a single staff member or dropping any hours. "If we can make it through 2020, we can make it through anything."

Leo Alhalabi is a testament to having the conviction to stay the course, and he proves that constantly working towards a dream can turn it into reality. He fought for the freedom of his family and built a life where they can live comfortably, using his passions as fuel to generate wealth and success. He still fights every day to bring out the best in himself, his team and his clients for LGT Digital. Connect with Leo Alhalabi if you want to see more about what it takes to achieve the financial freedom you've been dreaming of.

