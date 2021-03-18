ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Partner to Drive Efficiencies in NASH Clinical Trials

Hepion to include ENDRA's TAEUS? technology in Phase 2b trial of CRV431

ANN ARBOR, MI and EDISON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), and Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on AI-driven therapeutic drug development for the treatment of NASH and liver disease, announced today the signing of a collaboration agreement to incorporate TAEUS as an add-on technology to support Hepion's patient screening and biomarker measurement during the upcoming Phase 2b study of CRV431.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the further clinical development of CRV431," said ENDRA's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Francois Michelon. "It's clear that the pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CRO) driving the NAFLD-NASH therapy pipeline face the same measurement challenges using MRI and liver biopsy as end-user clinicians. By adding ENDRA's cost-effective, non-invasive TAEUS technology to Hepion's protocol, we expect to deliver time and cost savings for the study through simpler, faster and non-invasive measurements of biomarkers such as liver fat. This is a very important first pharmaceutical partnership for ENDRA that we believe opens the door to broader commercial adoption of our technology across the pharma-CRO sector," concluded Michelon.

"Hepion is excited to incorporate ENDRA's technology into screening for our Phase 2b study of CRV431, which targets non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other liver diseases," said Hepion's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Robert Foster. "Although CRV431 does not directly target a metabolic pathway, there is enormous potential value in capturing data on the degree of hepatic steatosis and other biomarkers to refine our understanding of systemic variables associated with NAFLD-NASH. We believe ENDRA's TAEUS system is uniquely designed to accomplish this task for us. Hepion's focus on innovation, in both therapy development and AI applications, leads us naturally to explore new technologies like ENDRA's TAEUS that can lead to efficiencies in execution of our clinical studies," concluded Foster.

In December 2020 Hepion announced positive topline data for the low-dose cohort CRV431 (75 mg) in the Phase 2a AMBITION clinical trial for the treatment of advanced NASH. The AMBITION study is continuing with the higher-dose cohort of CRV431 (225 mg), with patient dosing expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021. The Phase 2b trial is expected to begin enrolling patients in late 2021.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with the over one million ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visitwww.endrainc.com.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other liver diseases.

Hepion's lead drug candidate, CRV431, is a potent inhibitor of cyclophilins, which are involved in many disease processes. CRV431 is currently in clinical-phase development for the treatment of NASH, with the potential to play an important role in the overall treatment of liver disease - from triggering events through to end-stage disease. CRV431 has been shown to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH; and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards HBV, HCV, and HDV through several mechanisms, in preclinical studies.

Hepion has created a proprietary AI platform, called AI-POWR, which stands for Artificial Intelligence - Precision Medicine; Omics (including genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, transcriptomics, and lipidomics); World database access; and Response and clinical outcomes. Hepion intends to use AI-POWR to help identify which NASH patients will best respond to CRV431, potentially shortening development timelines and increasing the delta between placebo and treatment groups. In addition to using AI-POWR to drive its ongoing Phase 2a NASH program, Hepion will use the platform to identify additional potential indications for CRV431 to expand the company's footprint in the cyclophilin inhibition therapeutic space.

