Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary, VAYU (US), Inc. Welcomes Recently Retired U.S Airforce C-sUAS/sUAS Director of Programs/Nuclear Convoy, Technical Sergeant Nathan Grier, to the Team

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses welcomes recently retired U.S Airforce Technical Sergeant, Nathan Grier, to the Vayu (US), Inc. (Vayu) team. Mr. Grier is the former Programs Director of Counter Small Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-sUAS)/ Small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS)/ Nuclear Convoy for the U.S. Airforce.

Mr. Grier was responsible for establishing the F.E. Warren Airforce Bases' UAVs lab where he maintained the Research Development Test & Evaluation (RDT&E) Program for C-sUAS and sUAS technology projects. The RDT&E Program provides physical security equipment and analyses to meet the immediate and projected force protection challenges of the Services and the combatant commands (COCOMs). Mr. Grier is the Air Force Global Strike subject matter expert on all sUAS and C-sUAS matters, training all new pilots to fly sUAS, obtaining FAA Part 107 certifications and creating and authoring C-sUAS doctrine/literature used by all U.S. Nuclear Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Wings.

Technical Sergeant Grier is said to be the most well-known sUAS and C-sUAS expert in the Security Forces Community. His knowledge and technical expertise had impressed General officers who toured his sUAS/C-sUAS laboratory at FE Warren AFB. Colleagues were proud to have him represent the Security Forces community and advancing the capabilities to defend and defeat threats to military resources.

Additionally, Mr. Grier has a background as a Cyber Security Manager with the 18th Military Police (MP) Brigade, as he himself was an MP. He anticipates completing his master's degree in cyber security in June of this year.

Daniel Pepper, CEO of Vayu, had this to say, "We are immensely excited for this opportunity to work with Nathan Grier. He brings an unparalleled range of UAS leadership experience to our team and will help us grow in important and strategic ways."

Kent Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, the parent company of Vayu, had this to say, "Nathan adds a valuable and unique facet to the Vayu talent offering. His background as a U.S. Airforce Sergeant adds an invaluable depth of experience to the A4 Aerospace family of companies when representing Alpine 4 before our US Military customers. In addition, he has experience as a trained flight officer and pilot of the Impossible Aerospace US-1 drone and was actively involved in bringing the US-1 to the U.S. Airforce. We are elated to have Nathan and his talents within the Alpine 4 family!"

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to have collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements: The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

