Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE :XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) ("Xigem" or the "Company"), a Canadian company focused on providing technology solutions for the emerging remote economy, today announced that its common shares (the "Common Shares") are expected to begin trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on or before Friday, March 19, 2021, under the symbol "2C1".

"We are pleased to offer investors an additional platform to realize value from our efforts," said Brian Kalish, co-founder and CEO of Xigem Technologies. "The transition to the remote economy is a global phenomenon, and Xigem plans to pursue opportunities internationally. We expect Europe to become one of the primary markets for our technology and look forward to introducing European investors to our potential."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Börse AG, is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities and the largest of the seven stock exchanges in Germany. Xigem's Frankfurt listing is expected to creating more liquidity for its existing and potential shareholders, increase market awareness, and facilitate the process of trading in its shares by investors in Europe and internationally. The Common Shares will continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "XIGM".

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) is positioned to become a leading SaaS technology platform for the emerging remote work economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. "iAgent,", the Company's patented technology, is designed to provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments.

iAgent is a mobile, geo-targeted customer acquisition, conversion and retention application. iAgent is designed to match sales and services with consumers, treatment seekers and students across a broad range of sectors, in real time. For businesses and institutions, iAgent can be tailored to remotely track and manage assets, transactions, fulfilment and service cycles while seamlessly integrating with most CRM and ERP systems to optimize the consumer, treatment seeker and learning experience. iAgent enables consumers, treatment seekers and students to remotely fulfil and engage with everyday goods and services which they demand.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to (i) the Company's expectations with respect to the potential growth of the remote work space (including the level of opportunities therein and the significant markets therefor), (ii) the timing of the listing of the Common Shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and (iii) the benefits of the proposed listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (including the accessible of the said trading platform). Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and factors include, but are not limited to, (i) unanticipated events that could arise following the date hereof, which could affect the Company's proposed listing the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and (ii) the Company's inability to secure or maintain regulatory, exchange and/or other approvals necessary to continue its business operations as proposed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements, forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods, and in particular, past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results of the Company in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast or projection of the Company's future results. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Xigem Technologies Corporation

On behalf of the Company:

Brian Kalish, Chief Executive Officer

For further information:

Phone: (647) 250-9824 ext.4

Investors: investors@xigemtechnologies.com

Media: media@xigemtechnologies.com

