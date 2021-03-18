Second Purchase Order with Deposits for Two TORS Devices Along with Previously Announced Initial Three Device Order Fulfills Annual Purchase Commitment to Tokata Oil Recovery

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSWW) ("Principal" or "the Company"), a strategic investor in and acquirer of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an investor in and acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties, today announced that the Company has placed a purchase order and paid deposits for two TORS devices from Tokata Oil Recovery Systems. This purchase order and deposit are in addition to the three-device initial order and deposit announced earlier this month (March 2021).

"Principal's order now totals five TORS machines and fulfills our annual purchasing commitment to Tokata Oil Recovery," said K. Bryce "Rick" Toussaint, CPA, MBA, Chairman and CEO of PSWW. "Our commitment expands our R&D efforts as well as creates the conditions for what we believe to be the near-future commencement of petroleum production in Oklahoma."

Principal Solar is currently in negotiations with landowners regarding an investment in an additional field upon which the initial TORS devices are expected to be deployed. Details regarding Principal's investment in the new field, plans for installation and operation of the TORS devices, and commencement of oil production are expected to be released as they become available.

