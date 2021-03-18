Silver Elephant Mining Corp.: Silver Elephant's Sunawayo Drills 3 Meters of 421g/t Silver, Multiple Intercepts over 100g/t AgEq

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces the highest silver and zinc grade intercepts to date from its 2,300 meter Sunawayo maiden drill program.

SWD010 intercepted 3 meters of mineralization grading 421 g/t silver, 0.92% lead, and 0.90% zinc (469 g/t AgEq) within 10 meters grading 144 g/t silver, 0.43% lead, and 0.97% zinc (183 g/t AgEq). SWD009 intercepted 2 meters of mineralization grading 50 g/t silver, 0.40% lead, and 7.67% zinc (290 g/t AgEq).

So far, 100% of drill holes at Sunawayo have encountered silver and lead-zinc mineralization. Significant drill results from all 10 of them are tabulated below (including SWD0001 and SWD0002 which were press released on February 24, 2021).

Hole ID Easting Northing From To Length

(m) Ag

g/t Pb % Zn % AgEq

g/t SWD001 789542 7999748 0.0 137.0 137.0 36 0.12 0.02 39 SWD002 789736 7999607 1.0 32.0 31.0 44 0.39 0.48 67 incl… 21.0 30.0 9.0 48 0.73 1.57 112 SWD003 789766 7999427 18.0 74.0 56.0 17 0.46 0.83 52 incl... 26.0 34.0 8.0 42 0.19 0.01 47 SWD004 791010 7997883 15.0 32.0 17.0 26 0.27 0.04 33 incl... 28.0 30.0 2.0 134 0.55 0.01 146 SWD005 791066 7998218 86.0 90.0 4.0 65 0.14 0.02 68 SWD006 791275 7997939 13.0 14.0 1.0 62 0.44 0.07 74 SWD006 19.0 21.0 2.0 29 0.21 0.04 35 SWD006 55.0 63.0 8.0 21 0.41 0.06 32 SWD006 95.0 97.0 2.0 30 0.05 0.03 32 SWD 07 791307 7998079 23.0 29.0 6.0 36 0.37 0.05 45 SWD 08 791449 7997690 30.0 33.0 3.0 21 0.34 0.05 30 SWD 08 86.0 88.0 2.0 26 0.17 0.05 31 SWD 09 791945 7997614 14.0 26.0 12.0 39 0.04 0.01 40 incl… 14.0 20.0 6.0 59 0.05 0.01 60 SWD 09 69.0 77.0 8.0 16 0.16 2.82 104 incl... 75.0 77.0 2.0 50 0.40 7.67 290 SWD 09 110.0 111.0 1.0 158 0.08 1.65 209 SWD-010 792000 7997365 32.7 34.0 1.4 1 0.09 1.19 39 SWD-010 68.0 78.0 10.0 144 0.43 0.97 183 incl... 69.0 72.0 3.0 421 0.92 0.90 469

Based on core-angle measurements, true widths range from 80% to 85% of reported core length. AgEq calculation uses a silver price of $25.00/oz, a zinc price of $1.10/lb., and a lead price of $0.80/lb. (all USD) and assumes a 100% metallurgical recovery. Silver equivalent values can be calculated using the following formula: AgEq = Ag g/t + (Zn % x 30.1644) + (Pb % x 21.9377). Coordinates in UTM WGS83 Z19S.

Silver Elephant's initial 15-hole program started in December 2020. It is designed to test the Pujiuni and Caballo Uma targets at the southeastern half of Sunawayo.

Holes SWD001 to SWD003 tested Pujiuni (500 meters x 250 meters). Holes SWD004 to SWD010 tested Caballo Uma (southeast of Pujiuni), which is over 8 times larger (2,000 meters x 500 meters) than Pujiuni.

The average drillhole spacing is 250 meters in each area. The remaining 5 holes spanning 400 meters north to south, are concentrated at south end of Caballo Uma where over half of the prior 950 grab and chip samples were taken.

The Company also reports it has performed initial mapping and sampling in the northwestern part of Sunawayo that includes Pujiuni, Sunawayo, Jankho, and Kalayasa mine pit areas. As a result of the mapping and sampling, the Pujiuni target strike has doubled to 1 km and the drill program has increased to 17 holes to cover Pujiuni area northwest of SWD001 with drill assay results expected in April 2021.

Joaquin Merino, the Company's VP South American Operations, states:

"The Sunawayo discovery story is early in its making with highly encouraging drill results that demonstrated both long mineralized sections and high-grade intercepts."

Sunawayo boasts a large land package-59.5 km2. It is one of Silver Elephant 3 active silver projects, the others being the Pulacayo project (with a NI43-101 compliant 107 million oz of measured and indicated silver announced October 13, 2020) and the Triunfo project (for which the Company announced in Nov. 2020 the first drill results of 48.9 meters grading 0.42 g/t gold, 35.5 g/t silver, 0.83%, and 1.17% zinc).

Detailed maps of Sunawayo are available at www.silverelef.com

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of Danniel Oosterman, VP Exploration. Mr. Oosterman is not independent of the Company in that he is employed by it. Mr. Oosterman is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by the guidelines in NI 43-101.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Silver Elephant adopts industry-recognized best practices in its implementation of QA/QC methods. A geochemical standard control sample and a blank sample are inserted into the sample stream at every 20th sample. Duplicates are taken at every 40th sample. Standards and duplicates, including lab duplicates and standards, are analyzed using scatterplots. Samples are shipped to ALS Global Laboratories in Ururo, Bolivia for preparation. They are then shipped to ALS Global laboratories in Lima, Peru for analysis. Samples are analyzed using Intermediate Level Four Acid Digestion. Silver overlimits ("ore grade") are analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. ALS Laboratories sample management system meets all the requirements of the International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures.

All samples are taken from HQ-diameter core is split in half by a diamond-blade masonry saw. One half of the core is submitted for laboratory analysis and the other half is preserved for reference at the Company's secured core facility. All the core is geotechnically analyzed and photographed and then logged by geologists prior to sampling.

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a premier mining and exploration company of energy metals.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

