Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs to Launch Digital Gift Cards in the US

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with exclusive perks on curated lifestyle products and digital gift cards, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with InComm Payments, a leading payments technology company, to distribute digital gift cards in the United States.

Gift card categories that will initially be available through the Perk Hero app in the US include online shopping, streaming services, gaming, home improvement and major restaurant chains. Perk has developed an innovative platform for the sale of eGift Cards, allowing users to buy for themselves, send to friends as gifts, save the eGift card in the Perk digital wallet as stored value, earn cash back rewards on the purchase of gift cards, and earn rewards for referring digital gift cards to friends and family.

"We've already witnessed a significant demand for our digital gift card offering in the Canadian market," says Perk Labs' CEO Jonathan Hoyles. "We believe that the way we offer and sell digital gift cards through our mobile digital wallet is innovative and unique in the marketplace, and there is a huge opportunity to become one of the leading mobile-first distributors of digital gift cards in the United States."

"Our partnership with Perk Labs has been quite the success; so much so that we're now expanding our distribution in the U.S. market," said Dave Etling, Senior Vice President of InComm Payments. "Together, we are well positioned to answer the accelerated demand for digital gifts cards as people continue to remain physically apart from their friends and family."

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global gift cards market generated $619.25 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1,922.87 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027.1

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at http://www.incommpayments.com.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with exclusive perks on e-gift cards and curated lifestyle products. The Perk Hero platform was engineered for reliability and scale using enterprise-level technology made available to businesses of all sizes. Perk Hero provides an innovative platform for the sale of digital gift cards featuring multiple high-quality brands. For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io

Forward-Looking Statements

1 https://finance.yahoo.com/news/gift-cards-market-expected-generate-141801969.html

