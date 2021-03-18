With the new investor on board, Baywa re wants to expand its renewables business even further.From pv magazine Germany A good three months after the announcement, Swiss investor Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) has taken a 49% stake in German renewable energy company Baywa re, through an equity contribution. Baywa AG, which will remain the majority shareholder of the company, with a 51% interest, will receive the money in March, after the relevant supervisory authorities in Germany, Austria and Australia should have given their approval. This is the largest transaction in Baywa Group's history ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...