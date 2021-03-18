Romanian manufacturer Karpat Solar has acquired a 100 MW panel production line from Spanish provider Mondragon. The manufacturing facility will be located in Transylvania.Spanish PV equipment provider Mondragon Assembly will provide Romania-based Karpat Solar with a 100 MW solar module production line that the company will use to set up a factory in Transylvania, in the central part of Romania. Mondragon said the line will be the first of a series at the factory, where Karpat Solar is planning to begin manufacturing activity before the summer. "This will allow us to tackle the Romanian market ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...