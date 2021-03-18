Anaheim, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GRNH), an established provider of eco-friendly green technologies for the industrial hemp and cannabis industries, today announced that it has partnered with a select group of well-recognized Hollywood celebrities to spearhead the launch and marketing of its 420RescueTM initiative, a program designed to help save the substantial number of hemp and cannabis farmers across the nation that are on the brink of closure due primarily to a lack of management experience, knowledge and resources.

The Company's first marketing campaign features Juwanna Mann star Miguel A. Nunez, Jr. in a video promoting 420RescueTM and can be viewed by clicking: 420RescueTM Marketing Video. The Company expects to continue to leverage the power of celebrity endorsements and influencer marketers in follow-up promotional videos for its 420RescueTM initiative that is expected to generate an entirely new and higher margin revenue stream expected from the licensing agreements the Company expects to receive from each client's future harvests. The Company noted that the initial demand for the services offered by 420RescueTM have far surpassed all internal expectations which is a clear reflection of the vast number of failing hemp and cannabis-related ventures across the industry and the Company's position as one of the only go to consultants with a proven track-record of being able to help and save such entities from bankruptcy.

"We have been on a multi-year journey to transform and restructure our organization to adapt to the evolving hemp and cannabis industry and, most importantly, position ourselves to take full advantage of the anticipated legalization of cannabis at the Federal level under the new Biden Administration," said James Haas, Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of GreenGro Technologies, Inc. "The changes in our operating model, which include the creation of entire new and profitable revenue streams such as our 420RescureTM initiative along with the creation of three new operating divisions, should continue to strengthen our position in the marketplace while maintaining our steady course towards profitability and the enhancement of shareholder value."

About GreenGro Technologies, Inc.

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GRNH) is a vertically integrated provider of eco-friendly state-of-the-art technological solutions to the green industries. The Company is a trusted partner to the cultivation, extraction, production and retail aspects of the green market through a combination of three operating divisions: CBD Ventures, Cannabis Ventures and GenoBreeding. Each division is able to leverage the strengths of the other, creating a synergistic, efficient and highly profitable business model. Additional details can be found by visiting the Company's website at www.greengrotech.com.

