Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Zoom Enhances Partner Program With Accelerated Growth

Zoom Announces New Benefits and Expansion to Master Agent Referral Partner Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced new benefits and an expansion to its Master Agent Referral Partner Program. New enhancements for Master Agents include increased partner revenue on qualifying deals with Zoom Phone and Zoom United (a unified Meetings, Phone, and Chat offering), and a simplified commission structure for increased predictability. Zoom has also continued to expand its presence with the addition of six new Master Agents in North America and Europe. Additionally, the company introduced new initiatives to gather feedback from partners, including a Global Partner Advisory Council and Partner Perspectives survey.

Just one year ago, Zoom launched its Master Agent programwith its vision to provide partners with access to Zoom's entire product suite, ongoing commission of Zoom's products[1] for the life of the customer, simplified and streamlined sales engagement, and no-cost tools and resources to ensure partner success. Following the program's inception, Zoom expanded its Master Agent programinto new geographies this past fall, and continued to expand its footprint with the addition of six new Master Agents: AppSmart, Bridgepointe, eLink Distribution AG, PlanetOne, Sandler Partners, and TCG.

In total, Zoom has recognized 11 Master Agents and more than 2,000 Sub-Agents participating in the program. Two Master Agents -- AVANT Communications and Intelisys -- have already achieved one million in monthly recurring revenue (MRR) within one year of participating in this program. With Zoom's new commission structure, Zoom Master Agents can earn more than ever before. Master Agents can expand their business with existing Zoom Meetings customers by offering additional solutions like Zoom Phone and Zoom United, and receive increased commissions for net-new opportunities.

"Following our first-year anniversary of the Master Agent program, I'm proud to announce significant partner benefits and an exciting, new expansion," said Laura Padilla, Head of Business Development and Channel at Zoom. "We increased our partner bookings by over 7x year-over-year, and have seen tremendous momentum for our partner ecosystem. We have developed new solution offerings, reached into new sales segments and international markets, and continued to grow our upmarket business. By partnering with Master Agents, value-added resellers, carriers, service providers, and ISVs, Zoom continues to make a positive impact on the industry."

In an effort to gather input from partners, Zoom has also launched a new Global Partner Advisory Council, which provides a forum for the exchange of information, feedback, and ideas on topics such as company and partner growth, efficiency, and profitability. Zoom also introduced a bi-annual Partner Perspectives survey to gather feedback on partner support, ease of doing business, available resources, and more.

To learn more about Zoom's partner programs, please visit zoom.us/partners.

About Zoom
Zoom Video Communications, Inc.and follow @zoom.

[1] excluding hardware; device as a service models; fees for one-time, pay as you go, and/or usage based services such as audio products/services, cloud recording, or professional services; during the applicable billing period, exclusive of Taxes and Fees

Zoom PR Contact
Matt Nagel
Security & Privacy PR Lead
press@zoom.us


