Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical Establishes a Distinguished Multi-Disciplinary Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Modular Medical, Inc. (OTCQB: MODD), a development-stage company focused on making insulin delivery technology available to a greater number of people with insulin-requiring diabetes, today announced the formal establishment of its multi-disciplinary Advisory Board. The Board will work closely with Modular Medical leadership and staff to advance the company's insulin pump development and commercialization efforts.

"The formation of our Advisory Board is an important milestone in the development of our company," said Paul DiPerna, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Modular Medical. "We are pleased and grateful to have the opportunity to bring together such a well-respected and distinguished group of advisors. We believe the multi-disciplinary nature of our Advisory Board will bring complementary viewpoints and invaluable real-world experiences that reflect the reality of patient care today."

"I'm excited to work with the Modular Medical team to help the company achieve its important vision," said Virginia Valentine, APRN-CNS, BC-ADM, CDCES, FADCES. "Too many people using mealtime insulin have been locked out, unable to use insulin pumps simply because they cost too much in terms of money and complexity, or both. For a large number of people with diabetes, we need a pump that is accessible, simple to learn, and easy to operate. Modular Medical is working to build just that, and we hope that they will soon give us an important new tool for a significant number of our patients," Ms. Valentine concluded.

Bruce Bode , MD, FACE is a diabetes specialist with Atlanta Diabetes Associates in Atlanta, Georgia, and is currently on the faculty of Emory University, as a Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine. He received his medical degree from Emory University School of Medicine and completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at Emory University Affiliated Hospitals and a fellowship in diabetes with Paul C. Davidson, MD.

Dr. Bode is considered one of the leading experts in the world on insulin delivery and glucose sensing. He is very active in clinical research on new diabetes products including pharmacological agents to prevent diabetes and control glucose and new insulins and glucose sensors. Dr. Bode is a prolific writer with over 200 articles and books in the field of diabetes discussing current and future therapies for people with diabetes. He also sits on the advisory board of many of the leading companies in the field of diabetes care and research, including the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the American Diabetes Association (ADA), and the Georgia diabetes camps.

Lutz Heinemann , PhD studied Process Engineering at University of Applied Sciences, Düsseldorf, Germany, receiving his degree in 1976, and went on to study Biology at the University of Düsseldorf, qualifying as a Biologist in 1982. After three years as Assistant Professor in the Neurophysiology Department at Düsseldorf University, working with Professor J. Haase, Professor Heinemann transitioned to the field of Internal Medicine. He went on to work with Professor M. Berger at the Clinic for Nutrition and Metabolism in the Centre for Internal Medicine and Neurology from 1985 to 1999. In 1999, Professor Heinemann founded his own company, the Profil Institute for Metabolic Research in Neuss, Germany, where he remained as CEO until 2009.

Professor Heinemann is a member of the German Diabetes Association (DDG) and the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD). He also sits on the Scientific Advisory Boards of various pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies. Since 2011, he has been the Managing Editor of the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology.

Professor Heinemann's scientific research is focused on insulin pharmacology and diabetes technology. Between 2010 and 2015, he acted as coordinator for the EU-funded project AP@home. In 2007, he received an award for "Leadership in Diabetes Technology" from the Diabetes Technology Society, and, in 2012, was granted the "Artificial Pancreas Research Award" by the Diabetes Technology Society.

Diane Herbert , MSS, LSW, CFM, CDCES is a licensed medical social worker and certified diabetes educator. Diane has held executive positions in business development, strategy, and program management. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Clinical Services for Livongo Health, a consumer digital health company empowering people with chronic conditions. Additionally, she maintains a private practice working with adolescents and families living with type 1 diabetes.

Diane is an advocate for people with diabetes and frequently speaks and writes on topics related to diabetes and child development, transition of care and the intersection of emotional and physical health (E1c/A1c). Diane has a book published by the ADA which speaks to the specific education and support needs of people with loved ones who have diabetes.

Orville Kolterman , MD currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer for Pendulum Therapeutics, Inc. His professional career has been dedicated to diabetes treatment and related clinical research. He has served as an academic investigator, serving as a Principal Investigator within the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial and the Epidemiology of Diabetes in control studies. He has also served as a management professional assisting with the growth and success of small, entrepreneurial biotechnology companies. Dr. Kolterman worked for over 20 years at Amylin Pharmaceuticals participating in the successful development of four novel therapeutic entities that received marketing approval in both the United States and Europe. Dr. Kolterman earned his MD from Stanford Medical School.

Davida Kruger , MSN, APN-BC, BC-ADM has been a certified nurse practitioner in diabetes at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI, for more than 35 years. Her role includes both clinical practice and research, and she is board-certified in both primary care and advanced diabetes management. She has been a co-investigator on numerous studies of diabetes interventions and care, including the National Institutes of Health-funded multi-center EDIC and ACCORD trials. She lectures extensively throughout the United States on maximizing outcomes in diabetes and diabetes management.

Ms. Kruger is a past Chair of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Research Foundation and has served on the ADA Research Policy Committee. She is also an ADA Past President, Health Care and Education. She has also served as editor-in-chief of two American Diabetes Association (ADA) journals, Diabetes Spectrum and Clinical Diabetes. She has received numerous awards and recognition, including the 2017 Outstanding Educator in Diabetes Award, the 2014 Clara Ford Award for Nursing Excellence in Research and Education, and the 2017 International Diabetes Center Donnell Etzwiler Memorial Award.

Neesha Ramchandani , PhD, PNP, CDCES is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Diabetes. She received an AB in Chemistry with a minor in Psychology from Dartmouth College and her Masters of Science in Nursing from Yale. She also has a Masters in Medical Sciences from Boston University. In September 2019, she completed her PhD from NYU Meyers College of Nursing, where she assessed what gets in the way of optimal diabetes self-management during emerging adulthood and what these individuals think may help them to do better.

Clinically, Neesha believes in empowering patients to do their best with their self-management. She is very interested in using technology to improve both diabetes care and access to care. She has published many papers on diabetes technology, including the first paper in the literature on insulin pumps from the time of diagnosis of type 1 diabetes without any additional agent, and the first paper on why people do not use CGM. She also spent four years involved in closed loop/artificial pancreas research. She is currently providing diabetes care and education via tele-health, working as an independent consultant on an NIH research grant for pediatric diabetes, and is pursuing an adjunct faculty position at Yale University School of Nursing. Neesha has presented her work around the world, including in the United States and many countries in Europe, Turkey, South Africa, and Israel.

Chris Sadler , PA-C, CDCES, DFAAPA has been a CDCES for 30 years and worked for over 20 years in an endocrinology practice as a Physician Assistant predominantly focused on type 1 and type 2 diabetes. He has extensive experience with insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitoring. He has spent the last six years working in Medical Affairs and is currently a Field Director for the Field Medical Scientist Team at Provention Bio.

Gary Scheiner , MS, CDCES is Owner & Clinical Director of Integrated Diabetes Services, a worldwide private practice specializing in intensive insulin therapy. He is the author of seven books, including "Think Like A Pancreas," and was the 2014 AADE Diabetes Educator of the Year. Mr. Scheiner has lived with type 1 diabetes since 1985 and has personal experience with 28 different makes/models of insulin pumps.

Poul Strange , MD, PhD has contributed to the development and medical affairs support of numerous successful drugs and devices for the management of diabetes mellitus over the last 25+ years. His experience spans oral drugs, injectables and their delivery devices, including pens, auto-injectors and pumps, as well as glucose monitoring, CGM, and single and dual hormone closed loop systems.

Virginia Valentine , APRN-CNS, BC-ADM, CDCES, FADCES is a Diabetes Specialist with Clinica La Esperanza in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is also a faculty clinician with Endo Echo with University of New Mexico. Project ECHO (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes) is a collaborative model of medical education and care management that empowers clinicians across New Mexico to provide better care to more people, right where they live. Ms. Valentine received her master's in nursing from the University of Oklahoma College of Nursing. She is board-certified in Advanced Diabetes Management and is a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist. In 2006, the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists recognized her with its Distinguished Service Award and awarded her Fellow status in 2010. Ms. Valentine has been awarded the 2019 Outstanding Educator in Diabetes by the American Diabetes Association. She has been living well with type 2 diabetes for over 40 years.

About Modular Medical, Inc.

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTCQB: MODD) is a development-stage diabetes technology company based in San Diego CA. Working from an innovative set of patented technologies, Modular seeks to expand access to high end diabetes technologies to the neglected majority of the diabetes market. These people have been poorly served by the existing options that are often too expensive and complex to drive broad adoption. Modular Medical's novel approach is to provide care at a level of cost and complexity not for "superusers" but for "the rest of us". Modular Medical was founded by CEO Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Mr. DiPerna was previously the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes Care® (TNDM) and invented and designed their t:slim® insulin pump.

