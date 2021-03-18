Dept Expands Fast-Growing US Presence With Software Consultancy Devetry

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Devetry , a software consultancy that provides technology solutions ranging from organizational strategy to custom software development, today announced it has joined global digital agency Dept .

Devetry and Boston-based Rocket Insights , which joined Dept in 2019, form the backbone for Dept's fast-growing digital product and technology services in the U.S. The two Dept agencies are already collaborating to help U.S. clients build and accelerate their digital businesses.

Founded in 2015, Devetry is Denver's largest independent software engineering organization, with expertise across renewable energy, education, cybersecurity, and SaaS products. They help clients like Arizona State University, NREL, and Intel with strategy, product management, UX/UI design, firmware development, technology, and innovations that span mobile apps to enterprise technologies. Devetry has been one of Denver's fastest-growing privately-owned businesses, experiencing over 100% revenue growth each year.

"Our mission is to simplify the complex world of software and deliver the best results for our clients," said Brett Truka, CEO and Co-founder at Devetry. "Joining Dept enables us to immediately expand our global footprint and our service offerings in data, digital marketing, and commerce to provide more value to our clients across a diverse range of technologies. We both share a strong commitment to our clients and our people, so we couldn't be more excited about the years ahead with Dept."

Headquartered in Amsterdam and backed by investment firm The Carlyle Group , Dept is one of the fastest-growing digital agencies in the world, represented in 13 countries with over 1,750 people across the globe. With a purely digital DNA, Dept brings together creativity, technology, and data experts in integrated teams for clients like Bose, Indigo Ag, Patagonia, Netflix, and Formula E. Devetry joins Rocket Insights BASIC® , and Byte to form the heart of Dept in the U.S.

"Devetry has built a talented team stacked with a variety of languages, frameworks, databases, and tools, enabling them to deliver value to our clients from day one," said Dimi Albers, CEO of Dept. "The addition of Devetry will add to our strong technology and engineering capabilities in the U.S., as well as open up exciting new markets for us in Denver and Portland."

Now part of Dept, Devetry will continue to operate under the leadership of Co-Founder and CEO Brett Truka and Co-Founder and CTO Allan Wintersieck.

About Devetry

Devetry is a software consultancy based in Denver that provides technology solutions ranging from organizational strategy and product management to custom software development and DevOps. Devetry's diverse expertise allows its partners to rapidly develop software products, optimize internal processes, and create new revenue streams with technology.

About Dept

Hi, we are Dept - a digital agency for creativity, technology, and data. We help our clients build and accelerate their digital business by creating leading digital products, services, and campaigns. Our team of over 1,750 thinkers and makers spans 13 countries across Europe and the Americas. We proudly work for top brands like Samsung, Bose, Bugaboo, Indigo Ag, Triumph Motorcycles, Netflix, and more. www.deptagency.com .

