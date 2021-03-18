Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (OTCQB:NMTC) will be presenting at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference taking place on March 24-25, 2021. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to explore biotech small cap investment opportunities through two days of networking, deal-making and discovery.

About the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference

The Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between biotech companies, investors, and traders. Discover the companies in the biotech space who are helping to bring the world back to normalcy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the conference please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/biotech/.

