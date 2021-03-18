Botox for Gummy Smile Offered by Skin and Laser Dermatology Center

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Dr. Amir Bajoghli and the Skin & Laser Dermatology Center are offering Botox® and Dysport® as a safe and effective treatment to reduce the appearance of the gum while smiling. A gummy smile is often the result of strong upper lip muscles. These upper lip muscles pull the lip upward when smiling, resulting in the appearance of the gums when smiling. While this is normal, many people pursue cosmetic treatments to decrease the appearance of their gum when smiling. The decades of combined dermatological, cosmetic, and surgical experience of the providers at Skin and Laser Dermatology Center will ensure individualized, natural results that leave you smiling.

Botox® and Dysport® are muscle-relaxing agents that have been used safely and effectively for long-term efficacy, both medically and cosmetically. These agents work by temporarily preventing the muscles from responding to signals to contract. In the upper lip, these agents relax the muscles and thus limit the rise of the lip, keeping the gum covered when you smile. People interested in improving their smile can expect to see results in just a few days. Treatment results can vary but usually last between four to six months and to maintain the outcomes, these treatments are performed on a regular basis.

Treatments with Botox® and Dysport® in this area are generally safe, with minimal side effects that are usually temporary and mild. Mild and temporary bruising and swelling in the first few days after the treatment are normal and usually fade quickly. Recovery after the procedure is immediate and patients can expect to return to work the same day. During your cosmetic consultation and procedure, your Skin and Laser Dermatology Center provider will help address your specific needs and achieve the best cosmetic outcome.

Call to schedule a cosmetic consultation with the providers of Skin and Laser Dermatology Center at the following offices:

McLean:

1359 Beverly Rd., 2nd Floor

McLean, VA 22101

703-893-1114

Woodbridge:

2200 Opitz Blvd., Suite 100

Woodbridge, VA 22191

703-492-4140

SOURCE: Skin and Laser Dermatology Center

