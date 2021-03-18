The Apple Rush Company, Inc.: Apple Rush Company, Inc. Customer Zion Herbals Wins Champs Best of Show Award with Speciosa Soda

TITUSVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:APRU), announces Zion Herbals won best of show with Speciosa Soda.

Zion Herbals product, which is formulated and produced by APRU, is a cutting edge beverage that has caught the eyes of retailers nationwide. Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush stated, "Zion Herbals continues to be a leader in product development and placement. David Reynolds Derian has been an integral part of our success over the difficult past year. He has stood by our side and allowed our team to produce award-winning products. David's career as a forward thinking advocate for natural pain remediation led to the development of this product that is effective and has a taste profile that most people that try love. We look forward to developing many new products and bringing them to market over the coming year."

David Reynolds Derian, CEO of Zion Herbals said, "The entire staff of Botanaway is focused and determined to develop nationally distributed cutting edge products using our proprietary active ingredients. We are a leading kratom extract producer on a Global level. Botanaway Inc. is also a licensed Virginia Hemp Farm and we are researching the use of cannabinoids in our in-house laboratory for future product developments. Strictly the best is our motto."

Tony Torgerud, continued, "We are continuing our diversification plans and have many new developments within our three initiatives that we will be advancing. We plan to raise some additional capital with direct private placement investments as we find investors with similar growth goals to our own. As our future develops and our stock price reflects the true value of what we are creating, we will bring more new and exciting products to market. We plan to be a truly innovative beverage product disruptor."

