PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. Updates Its Shareholders

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / MARCH 18, 2021 / PPJ Enterprise (Trading Symbol: OTC PINK:PPJE ("the Company")), a leader in Healthcare Reimbursement Cycle Expert for Complex Medical/Surgical Services and proprietary Automated Healthcare Practice Management Software, online Health Information Digital Systems and Medical Practice Information Management, is pleased to announce that the company has added new line of Business to manufacture Health Food, Nutritional Supplements ,Cannabis (CBD) products and other healthcare related products.

Our CEO Ms. Basu noted "I have been handling lawsuits for the past several years which kept my time from business progress, I finally freed myself from the two of my current lawsuits and hired attorney with highest recommendations from the community leaders." Shareholders are instructed not to contact my lawyer since the cases do not involve PPJE directly."

CURRENT UPDATES:

1. PPJE is currently negotiating one acquisition and reviewing one larger deal and will update shareholders upon completion.

2. The Company is in final steps of registering REG-A Offering and plan to up listing to OTCQB within this year.

3. The Company is scheduled to start a 20-25 personnel training to handle upcoming business/acquisition on April 15, 2021 and now recruiting. Training will be online.

4. Partnering with two 'PURE' CBD suppliers to distribute their products on our online store and expect to start in 30-45 days.

As always, PPJE management advises shareholders, company followers and prospective investors to contact their financial advisors if they have any questions or concerns about their individual accounts and investment choices.

Regarding other news and events, the company reminds its followers to monitor OTC Markets filings tab for further newsworthy events and corporate updates, which will follow as they happen.

Forward-looking Statements

Information in this release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of PPJ Enterprise that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project" and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constituted or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discusses in PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s press releases, public filings and statements by PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s estimate of sufficiency of its existing capital resources, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

