FactMR: Multi idler Belt Scale Systems Continue to Outsell Other Variants: New Study

Demand for better precision and integrated weighing mechanism across industries driving belt scales sales

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Market research firm Fact.MR's study predicts the belt scales market to continue exhibiting growth at a consistent pace in 2021 and beyond. A gradual surge in manufacturing operations across diverse sectors will pump growth in the market.

Various factors will continue supporting this, staring from greater precision in weighing mechanism to affordable pricing. With numerous companies already having shifted to belt scales, the demand for the weighing system will remain somewhat moderate. Stagnancy, especially in developed markets for Europe and North America, is compelling manufacturers to seek prospects in the East.

Thanks to the advent of the Internet of Things, end users have been blessed with stronger abilities to optimize belt scales. Some of the manufacturers are offering innovative and integrated solutions to cater to the industry-specific demand. With focus on automation across factories and industries increasing by the day, belt scales are likely to get leaner and more efficient.

Fact.MR sees this as an incredible prospect for the market. Companies such as Chiorino already offer excellent examples of advanced conveyer belts. DET food-grade metal-detectable belts from the company has bagged approval from international organizations such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It also is compliant to European Union food regulations.

These developments will continue, enabling growth in the market well into the forecast period.

"With some of the leading companies keen on introducing next-generation technology, belt scales sales will be able to sustain itself through the forecast period. Also industrialization in emerging nations will continue supporting growth," said a lead analyst at Fact MR.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Belt Scales Market Report

Belt scales market will continue exhibiting 3.3% CAGR through 2027

While countries in South Asia will register growth at an accelerated pace, France, UK, Germany are likely to remain lucrative

Multi idler belt scale systems are expected to retain their top-selling status

Demand from the food industry is expected to be considerably high

Prominent Drivers

Industrial growth and the demand for bulk material handling will result in surging sales of belt scales

Low cost of operation, increasing throughput, precise weighing mechanism, and other advantages of conveyor belt scales will increase their applications across industries

Recent advancements in IoT, allowing industries to keep track of industrial processes, reduce downtime, collect data, and increase throughput will push installation of belt scales

Key Restraints

High cost of belt scales and the need for high initial investment could limit sales among smaller companies

Swiftly evolving technology landscapes has made it imperative for companies to continuously upgrade and update. However, in case of belt scales, they might need to remove older designs and replace it with models, which can prove to be an expensive affair

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Tecnetics Industries, Inc., Covey Weigh LLC, Saimo Technology Pty Ltd, Thayer Scales Inc., and Yamato Weighing & Information Technology. In order to get competitive edge some of these players are planning on product launches.

For instance, Sensortechnik launched H-Sensortechnik optical scale in 2018. The belt scale was designed to use laser technology to give exact calculation of the volume of material loaded on the conveyor system.

More Insights into Belt Scales Market

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers unbiased analysis of the global belt scales market market. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of idler type (single idler and multi idler), weighing capacity (light, moderate, and heavy), and end-use industry (mining, food and beverages, cement, steel, logistics, and energy & power) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa).

