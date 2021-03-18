Anzeige
18.03.2021
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Síminn hf. - Reduction in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Síminn hf. (symbol: SIMINN) on
18 March 2021, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on
Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of 19 March 2021. 

ISIN                                      IS0000026193                          
Company name                              Síminn hf.                            
Total share capital before the reduction  kr. 8.750.000.000 (8.750.000.000      
                                           shares)                              
Reduction in share capital                ISK 316.145.251 (316.145.251 shares)  
Total share capital following the         ISK 8.433.854.749 (8.433.854.749      
 reduction                                 shares)                              
Nominal value of each share               ISK 1                                 
Symbol                                    SIMINN                                
Orderbook ID                              113958
