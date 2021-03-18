Oxylabs Signs Exclusive Contract with Honeygain

A monumental step to ensure the highest standards of ethics for the first of its kind end-to-end solution for public web data gathering

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Oxylabs, a leading proxy and data gathering service provider, has signed an exclusive wholesale contract with a long-term partner Honeygain, a crowdsourced web intelligence network. For Oxylabs, this contract serves to reinforce its dedication to ethical and transparent business practices in the data-gathering industry.

"Upholding the highest standards of ethics throughout the residential proxy acquisition procedures is our top priority," - says Julius Cerniauskas, CEO at Oxylabs. "We are extremely proud to strengthen Oxylabs' long-lasting partnership with Honeygain.

Partly, our move to secure the exclusivity contract was encouraged by the disheartening events in the industry. We want everyone to understand that the unethical actions of the few do not reflect the attitudes, values, and behaviors of everyone. Oxylabs' relationship with the public, our valued partners, and residential proxy network participants is built on trust. We will continue to prove that with bold action, not just words."

Since Honeygain was established, it has distinguished itself as the trailblazer of the industry. The company promotes user-centric values that have transformed old proxy acquisition models. Honeygain was among the first in the market to set up an end-user reward system, which was a strong indication that the company shares Oxylabs' values to promote fairness and transparency in the business environment.

To this day, Honeygain's platform is one of the few solutions in the market meeting Tier A+ criteria, which encompasses absolute transparency and financial rewards for their network participants. The Tier A+ category is hard to come by among residential proxy providers because ethical onboarding and management of residential proxy network participants require constant effort. Namely, there is a need to familiarize end-users with proxy service practices, which requires the business to inhabit the role of an educator.

A survey conducted last year of nearly 16,000 Honeygain users revealed that the app is highly trusted by the public. 82.8% of people would recommend the platform to a friend or a colleague. Around 90% of respondents also said they return to the app daily, with 73.1% checking it multiple times per day.

For Oxylabs, strengthening the ties with Honeygain was a natural continuation of a long line of proactive actions geared towards creating a fair, ethical, and transparent web data gathering community.

"We are very proud to have Honeygain as the main source of residential proxies and look forward to a successful continuation of our partnership in the future," - reaffirms Julius. "Together, we share a common vision to create an ethical and balanced proxy service ecosystem, where all parties are treated fairly and are equally rewarded.

Also, we hope that our example will inspire others to pay attention to the legitimacy and transparency of residential proxy sourcing. It is our firm belief that only when ethics are taken seriously by everyone, the industry can fully restore the public trust in web data gathering practices."

