New Albany, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - RxLightning, a healthcare technology company that simplifies and automates the complex specialty medication enrollment process through a single comprehensive, user-friendly platform, today announced that it would make its enrollment solution available to providers and their practice teams free of charge.

RxLightning offers physicians and patient advocates a direct line to specialty pharmacies, bypassing the frustratingly complex brand-specific forms, systems and hubs and reducing patient enrollment from days (and sometimes weeks) to less than 10 minutes.

Providers can register and enroll patients for free by visiting www.rxlightning.com.

Founded in New Albany, Indiana in 2020, RxLightning digitizes, automates and streamlines the historically complicated manual enrollment process of starting a patient on specialty medications. Specialty medications are expected to account for 70% of new medication launches through 2023. With RxLightning, healthcare providers can quickly and easily complete the enrollment process for every specialty medication in every therapeutic area, helping reduce paperwork, streamline communication, and accelerate the speed of therapy for patients. Learn more at rxlightning.com.

Contacts:

Kriste Goad

(615)440-9049

kg@growwithfuoco.com

Source: RxLightning

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77764.