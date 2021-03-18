TRUSense Fiber Gateway will Enable Utilities to Better Serve their Communities, Bridge the Digital Divide and Enhance the Resiliency of their Distribution Networks

Norwalk, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - Smart grid technology leader, Tantalus Systems (TSXV: GRID) announced the introduction of the TRUSense Fiber Gateway, a next-generation Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) solution, at a hosted webinar attended by public power and electric cooperative utilities and select partners. As utilities continue to access available funding sources to better serve their communities through enhanced availability of broadband fiber networks, they are increasingly seeking solutions which fully leverage these strategic assets. With the TRUSense Fiber Gateway, utilities will be better positioned to deliver incremental services and integrate distributed energy resources (DERs).

Expanding on Tantalus' leadership in the FTTH space, the TRUSense Fiber Gateway will provide utilities with:

The ability to address the digital divide by expanding access to broadband services as well as generate a new revenue stream;

Access to granular power quality and consumption data in real time to make their grid more resilient;

The foundation for being able to access and control DERs deployed at premises, including smart appliances such as hot water heaters, rooftop solar panels, battery walls, storage devices and electric vehicles; and

An upgradable, fiber-connected edge computing platform with metering capabilities that facilitate incremental services and revenue streams so they can be prepared for the grid of the future.

Tantalus has a rich history of co-creating, deploying and supporting FTTH smart grid networks with public power and electric cooperative utilities across North America, including Jackson Energy Authority (JEA). Specifically, Tantalus has worked alongside JEA since 2010, as they sought to fully leverage Tennessee's first FTTH broadband telecommunications system, EPlus Broadband, to deliver on the promise of the smart grid to their growing community of more than 30,000 end customers. JEA has leveraged such technology to consistently deliver operational excellence and, in 2020, was awarded the prestigious American Public Power Association's Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) Diamond Designation for the seventh consecutive year- the only public power utility to ever achieve this recognition over such a time period- in recognition of their dedication to operating an efficient, safe and reliable distribution system. "JEA prides itself on remaining focused on serving our customers as well as our entire community," said Monte Cooper, Senior VP, Electric Division at JEA. "As such, we seek to partner with forward-thinking companies that share our passion for community. Tantalus has been such a partner for more than a decade."

"Over the past twelve months, aging utility infrastructures have really been put to the test," said Peter Londa, President and CEO of Tantalus. "Between witnessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our communities and grappling with the aftermath of the most recent extreme weather events, public power and cooperative utilities are at the forefront of thinking through how to gain operational efficiency from old utility infrastructure while at the same time bridging the digital divide brought about by the lack of ubiquitous broadband within our rural communities. The Tantalus team is privileged to work alongside some of the most progressive and forward-thinking distribution utilities in North America," continued Londa. "The TRUSense Fiber Gateway is our latest solution that has been purpose-built with input from our customers and is aimed specifically at getting our struggling communities back on their feet."

Visit www.tantalus.com/FTTH to learn more about Tantalus FTTH portfolio.

About Tantalus

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the development, production, functionality and effectiveness of the TRUSense Fiber Gateway, and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this new release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact Tantalus:

Jacquie Hudson

Marketing Communications Manager

Tantalus Systems Inc.

613-552-4244

jhudson@tantalus.com

Investor Relations:

Linda Armstrong

647-456-9223

linda@adcap.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77736