Lio Capital Management Ltd: Founder of Lio Capital, Francesco Marini Sees in Innovation an Opportunity for Economic Recovery After Covid-19

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / After almost a year since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and three lockdowns, the United Kingdom still struggles to recover from the soaring levels of business debt and the projection of a £26bn rise in borrowing from banks in 2021. Although a number of Community Foundations and other organisations have been offering recovery funds to the population, it is still uncertain what the Post-Covid Economy will look like in Britain.

For Francesco Marini, founder of Lio Capital, an investment platform with a focus on distress investments, the crisis will continue to be felt, especially in low-technology content sectors. "The liquidity that has already been injected by governments and which is likely to be injected in the future will not change the situation much, given that it is actually a systemic crisis," he argues.

While focused on investing in innovation, Lio Grup has proved to be crucial in this critical moment where the world faces a pandemic and an already decade-long crisis in the bank financing sector. "We want to support struggling companies that we believe deserve a fresh start if they are adequately supported, helping them to adopt new business models based on digital technology, be it via the development of e-commerce platforms or, for example, through the integration of artificial intelligence in various industrial processes, so as to the increase their competitiveness," explains Marini.

One of the main sectors where post-Covid investments will be mostly focused is the home sector. According to Marini, 2020 has already shown us the importance of the space we live in, so the modernisation of our homes is one of the new needs faced by individuals. "This means investing in the renovation of flats and residential projects, not only from an energy efficiency point of view but also by designing terraces, communal space, interactive boxes for parcel delivery," says the founder of Lio Capital.

With the broad adoption of distance learning and remote working, it is already clear that technology has become an essential component in daily life, both in companies and at home. But innovation is not a cheap goal, and Western governments chose the path of debt in 2020. Still, Francesco Marini is optimistic and sees that the current crisis is not as bad as what was experienced in 2008. "It is not a crisis of the system but was driven by a specific cause," he argues. "In my opinion, this makes the situation much more manageable from a macro-economic point of view."

