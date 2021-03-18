Canadian Solar is pivoting towards energy storage and is preparing to IPO its manufacturing and Chinese solar project activity in China, under the CSI Solar operation, by July.The contribution made by falling panel costs to the future price of solar power will be minimal, according to one executive at Sino-Canadian manufacturer Canadian Solar. Yan Zhuang, president of the CSI Solar manufacturing operation of the company which is set for an IPO in China next quarter, today stated: "The era of ever-declining solar module prices is largely behind us." The comments were made on the Canadian Solar ...

