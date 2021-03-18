Arricano Real Estate Plc: Temporary closure of retail shopping centres

DJ Temporary closure of retail shopping centres

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Temporary closure of retail shopping centres 18-March-2021 / 15:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 18 March 2021 Arricano Real Estate Plc (together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") Temporary closure of retail shopping centres Arricano announces that the Kyiv local government itself announced today, in response to the continuing COVID pandemic, temporary restrictions on customer access to retail shopping centres from 20 March until 9 April 2021. As a result, stores, other than hypermarkets, pharmacies and some other essential stores, in Arricano's Prospekt and Rayon shopping centres in Kyiv will be closed over this period. Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 Financial PR: Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 95882 EQS News ID: 1176767 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

