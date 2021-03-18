Anzeige
Dow Jones News
Arricano Real Estate Plc: Temporary closure of retail shopping centres

DJ Temporary closure of retail shopping centres 

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) 
Temporary closure of retail shopping centres 
18-March-2021 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 
 
18 March 2021 
 
Arricano Real Estate Plc 
(together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") 
Temporary closure of retail shopping centres 
 
Arricano announces that the Kyiv local government itself announced today, in response to the continuing COVID pandemic, 
temporary restrictions on customer access to retail shopping centres from 20 March until 9 April 2021. 
As a result, stores, other than hypermarkets, pharmacies and some other essential stores, in Arricano's Prospekt and 
Rayon shopping centres in Kyiv will be closed over this period. 
 
 
 
Enquiries: 
Arricano Real Estate plc 
Tel: +357 25 582 535 
Ganna Chubotina 
Nominated Adviser and Broker: 
WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 
Financial PR: 
Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young 
Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           CY0102941610 
Category Code:  MSCH 
TIDM:           ARO 
LEI Code:       213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   95882 
EQS News ID:    1176767 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
