Sculpted in performance

The most extreme Pagani Hypercar made exclusively for use on the track

The new Pagani V12-R, the exclusive beating heart of the Huayra R

A naturally aspirated V12 generating 850 HP output and 750 Nm of torque

Maximum track performance up to the red line of 9000 rpm

A laboratory car that incorporates the technology of future Pagani models

Celebration of performance, technology and art applied to a track car

The pinnacle of Pagani Automobili technological development, packed into just 1,050 kg

Safety at the highest standards

Arte in Pista: a new, exclusive chapter of tailor-made customer experiences

Limited to just 30 examples

Base price: EUR 2.6 million TAX

On the wings of a wind that blows ever-stronger, the Huayra R is released to express its full character in total freedom. Pure, passionate, mighty and captivating, it knows no limits. The new track-focused Hypercar from Pagani combines the highest level of automotive engineering and aerodynamic know-how with unprecedented aesthetic sensitivity in an exercise of style that represents the full expression of Pagani Automobili's technological development.

"In 2008 we were working on the Huayra, a very challenging and demanding project from an engineering and stylistic point of view. After so many years, I felt an overwhelming desire for freedom and that's how the Zonda R came about, a track car free from constraints and regulations. Beautiful, high-performing and safe, the Huayra R, just like the Zonda R, is the freest, most extreme and performance-oriented Pagani car of all time."

- Horacio Pagani

The Huayra R is a celebration of passion an extreme, untamed car, developed free from rules except for safety, with the sole aim of offering uncompromising performance. But first and foremost, it was designed to excite.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS -

ENGINE: Pagani V12-R 6.0 litres naturally aspirated 12-cylinder V

POWER: 850 HP (625 kW) at 8250 rpm

TORQUE: 750 Nm from 5500 to 8300 rpm

TRANSMISSION: Rear-wheel Drive

GEARBOX: 6-speed sequential, non-synchronized dog ring gearbox

BRAKES: Brembo CCM-R ventilated discs: Front 410x38 mm with monolithic 6-piston calipers; Rear 390x34 mm with monolithic 6-piston calipers

WHEELS: APP forged monolithic aluminum alloy: Front 19 inches; Rear 19 inches

TYRES: Pirelli P Zero slick version Dry and Wet: Front 275/675 R19; Rear 325/705 R19

SUSPENSION: Forged aluminum alloy independent double wishbone with helical springs and electronically controlled shock absorbers

CHASSIS: Monocoque in Pagani Carbo-Titanium HP62 G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62 with front and rear tubular subframes in CrMo alloy steel

DRY WEIGHT: 1050 Kg (2314 lb)

The full version (English) of the Huayra R press release can be found here: Download link

Extra renderings and videos can be found here: Download link

Unzip password: PaGaNiV12_2021

